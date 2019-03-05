Wheelchair-bound man shot dead under a flyover in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Wheelchair-bound man shot dead under a flyover in Chiang Mai
Police were alerted at 7.30am this morning that a body had been discovered in a wheelchair beneath a flyover on the Chiang Mai-Lampong road in Tambon Tha Sala.
The man, as yet unidentified, had been shot in the chest and right temple.
The deceased, wheelchair-bound due to his legs having been amputated was wearing a luxury watch and his wheelchair was an expensive imported brand, according to police.
An STI .45 pistol was found on his lap.
Police are yet to determine whether his death was the result of a murder in disguise, or a suicide.
Phet Chakbuakham, a truck driver who had parked his vehicle to take a rest under the flyover, said he heard two loud bangs somewhere between 2-3am, but he thought it was the sound of firecrackers and did not look outside his cab to check further.
SOURCE: The Nation
Air Pollution
250,000 northerners seek help for smog-related conditions
Up to 250,000 northerners are seeking medical treatment for four different illnesses that have flared up amid the intense air pollution between February 17 and 23.
The Office of Disease Prevention and Control 1 in Chiang Mai has put the figure of affected residents at 248,618, including a high numbers of respiratory complaints among children under four and cardiovascular concerns among adults over 60.
It says the prevalence rate for respiratory ailments was 315.8 per 100,000 population, cardiovascular complaints 250.6, inflamed skin conditions 25.9 and eye irritation cases 22.18.
The situation was worst in nearby province Lampang, with 874.6 people per 100,000 population seeking treatment.
Forest fires and fires deliberately set to clear plantations and farming cropland continue to be major contributors to the haze.
The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency’s fire-monitoring system, found online at fire.gistda.or.th, identifies 280 hotspots on Sunday across Thailand, most on farmland.
There were 95 in the North, 73 in the Central region, 52 in the Northeast, 48 in the West, 10 in the East and two in the South. In Phayao’s Dok Kham Tai district, 100 volunteers were battling forest fires at Wiang Lor, Kiew Kaew, Huai Dok Khem and Mae Ing (Mon Than Tawan) for the second straight day yesterday.
Area officials, vowing to strictly enforce a ban on entering forest reserves, warned people not to light campfires in woods because so many had already run out of control, destroying hundreds of rai of trees and killing wildlife.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Event Round-Up – March 2019
The month kicks off with one of Thailand’s most unique and bizarre festivals and celebrations, that of the Tattoo Festival in Nakhon Chaisi in the province of Nakhon Pathom, around 50 kilometres west of Bangkok. Held at the Wat Bang Phra temple on 2 March, the festival also goes by the name Wai Kru Sak Yant after the spiritual tattoos it celebrates.
Every year, thousands of men gather at Wat Bang Phra to re-charge their sacred sak yant tattoos which are believed to carry special powers for protection and luck. As if possessed by spirits, the men charge towards the temple in a trance-like state which is believed to help the tattoos regain their powers.
The following week on March 7-17 , Pattaya is hosting the biennial AFC Beach Soccer Championship. Organised by the Asian Football Confederation, the championship will see 15 Asian men’s national teams compete for the title, with the three top teams also qualifying for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2019 in Paraguay later this year. With an average of 11 goals per game of 36 minutes, it’s a fast-paced and fun sport to watch!
If food is your thing, head to Banyan Tree Bangkok on March 8 for the Women in Gastronomy event, held to highlight International Women’s Day. Female chefs from Thailand and abroad will share their food and experiences from the kitchens.
Music lovers should head to Pattaya on March 15-16 for the Pattaya Music Festival. Started in 2002, the festival is one of the largest beach music festivals in the world and attracts thousands of people to the shores of the seaside resort to listen to various music genres including jazz, rock, reggae, hip-hop and R&B. And the best part? Entry is free, turning this into a truly unique and inclusive experience!
Muay thai fans unite around their sport on March 17 for the annual Wai Kru Muay Thai ceremony. Muay thai students around Thailand will pay respect to their teachers and coaches and show appreciation for the lessons learnt. Many muay thai gyms will also pay special respect to the legendary figure of Nai Khanom Tom who according to legend was taken prisoner during the battle with the Burmese over Ayuthaya.
A number of fights against Burmese soldiers, where Nai Khanom Tom used his Thai boxing skills to defeat his opponents, left the Burmese King so impressed that he awarded the boxer his freedom. Especially big in Ayuthaya, Wai Kru Muay Thai is celebrated with different muay thai exhibitions and demonstrations of arts and crafts.
March 17 is also the date for the Bangsaensook RMCS Mini Marathon. Organised by alumni from the College of Research and Technology, Burapha University, the RMCS Mini Marathon takes participants through a scenic route around the university campus and Bangsaen beach. With three distances available – three kilometres, five kilometres and 10 kilometres – the race offers something for everyone.
The National Youth Games 2019 will take place in Buriram from March 19-29 and will see thousands of youth from all over the country compete in various disciplines. One of them is Bangkok Elite Swim Team who is competing from March 19-23. The team has also qualified for the Liberty Insurance 50th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships 2019.
The end of the month will see the inaugural Elephant Boat Race and River Festival on March 29-31. A departure from the traditional elephant polo, which came to an end last year after fierce opposition from animal rights’ groups, the Elephant Boat Race and River Festival will see international teams compete in the age-old cultural tradition of dragon boat racing, instead using elephant themed boats on the Chao Phraya River.
The month rounds off with the Chiang Mai International Cricket Sixes, also known as the world’s largest amateur cricket sixes tournament from March 31 to April 6. An invitation-only event, teams compete for six trophies, namely the Cup, Bromley Shield, Bowl, Plate and Spoon, with the Cup and Shield accommodating higher levels of cricket and the Spoon considered more of a social event.
For more information and opportunities to sponsor some of these events, visit www.paulpoole.co.th
Air Pollution
Chiang Mai kids are demanding action on air pollution
PHOTOS: Facebook / Pharadon Phonamnua
Children and their parents in Chiang Mai are sick of the poor air quality in the northern capital and have issued a new Facebook challenge with the hashtag #CleanAirAct.
The Facebook page has their photos taken with an “anti-PM2.5 dust” flags, they want action and they want it NOW.
Campaign organiser Pharadon Phonamnuai, pointing out that the North has had severe haze problems for a decade and never gets the attention from state agencies, scholars and the overseas media that Bangkok did in December and January, is inviting residents to take photos to post at landmarks such as the Three Kings Monument, the city wall and the Rin Kham intersection in Chiang Mai.
Local youngsters identified by the nicknames Pleng, Plodpran, Cin, Pitta and Tonkla initiated the project with their parents “to convey the message that we don’t want PM2.5 dust”, Pharadon quoted Cin as saying.
“Where is the clean air for children?” the kids want to know. The flags are homemade.
The level of PM2.5 in Chiang Mai has been above the safe limit of 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air since February 25 until at least yesterday, according to the Pollution Control Department.
In Muang Mae Hong Son, however, the PM2.5 level was 94mcg. This “code-red” 94mcg level was recorded in the tambon of Jong Kham, along with an Air Quality Index score of 204, double the safe limit of 100.
Multiple forest fires are believed to be contributing to the haze in Mae Hong Son.
Forest fires are also raging in Phayao despite a ban in place through April 15 on outdoor burning.
As of publication time on Sunday, at least three forest fires were burning out of control in mountainous Dok Kham Tai district, covering hundreds of rai.
SOURCE: The Nation
