Reckless Chinese man hits the brakes on safety in Pattaya

Carnage unfolded on Thepprasit Road as a reckless Chinese man unleashed mayhem in a high-speed horror crash, leaving several injured and claiming at least one life. The catastrophe struck at 9.06pm, yesterday, December 5, prompting a swift response from authorities led by Police Lieutenant Sanan Kotanon and emergency crews from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya City.

On arrival, officers were greeted by a scene of pure destruction. Two pickup trucks lay skewed in front of a petrol station, victims of a senseless rampage. A mere 100 metres away, a black MG sedan sat overturned, crushed under the weight of tragedy, with Sahaprom Wongmak found dead inside.

Adding to the chaos were a black Chevrolet Cruze and four motorcycles, all bearing the scars of the devastating impact.

The catalyst of this calamity was a luxury van, which careened an additional 200 metres, slamming into a black Suzuki sedan and spinning it into oblivion, injuring two unsuspecting foreign tourists. The van continued its spree, battering a bronze Mitsubishi Pajero SUV before finally screeching to a standstill.

The driver, Zhang, a 39 year old Chinese national, miraculously exited unscathed but stubbornly silent, refusing police inquiries. Bystanders claimed Zhang reeked of alcohol, his reckless state evident.

A 42 year old eyewitness, Kitti Thongsopa, whilst refuelling at the petrol station, witnessed the van’s wild swerve into a parked pickup and its relentless escape.

The van’s rampage turned lethal as it smashed into the back of the MG sedan, flipping it and sealing its occupant’s fate. It then ploughed on, leaving yet more destruction in its wake.

Another eyewitness, 25 year old Somsak Thammarang, a food delivery rider, narrowly avoided being swept into the chaos as the van hurtled into a cluster of vehicles. Despite his best efforts to evade the menace, he was struck, escaping with minor injuries.

CCTV footage captured Zhang’s Alphard van in a catastrophic dance with the MG sedan, flipping it over and sending it crashing into stationary cars. The van’s frenzied assault saw it batter a Suzuki, a Pajero, scream across the median, and finally stop dead in the opposite lane. Pandemonium ensued as tourists near Threpprasit Market fled the scene in terror.

Initial investigations led by Lieutenant Kotanon revealed the crash involved a staggering seven sedans and five motorcycles. Zhang, found intoxicated yet unharmed, faced a battery of alcohol and drug tests as authorities vowed to bring justice and accountability for the trail of devastation left behind.

