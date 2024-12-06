Reckless Chinese man hits the brakes on safety in Pattaya

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 09:27, 06 December 2024| Updated: 09:27, 06 December 2024
65 2 minutes read
Reckless Chinese man hits the brakes on safety in Pattaya
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Carnage unfolded on Thepprasit Road as a reckless Chinese man unleashed mayhem in a high-speed horror crash, leaving several injured and claiming at least one life. The catastrophe struck at 9.06pm, yesterday, December 5, prompting a swift response from authorities led by Police Lieutenant Sanan Kotanon and emergency crews from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya City.

On arrival, officers were greeted by a scene of pure destruction. Two pickup trucks lay skewed in front of a petrol station, victims of a senseless rampage. A mere 100 metres away, a black MG sedan sat overturned, crushed under the weight of tragedy, with Sahaprom Wongmak found dead inside.

Adding to the chaos were a black Chevrolet Cruze and four motorcycles, all bearing the scars of the devastating impact.

The catalyst of this calamity was a luxury van, which careened an additional 200 metres, slamming into a black Suzuki sedan and spinning it into oblivion, injuring two unsuspecting foreign tourists. The van continued its spree, battering a bronze Mitsubishi Pajero SUV before finally screeching to a standstill.

The driver, Zhang, a 39 year old Chinese national, miraculously exited unscathed but stubbornly silent, refusing police inquiries. Bystanders claimed Zhang reeked of alcohol, his reckless state evident.

A 42 year old eyewitness, Kitti Thongsopa, whilst refuelling at the petrol station, witnessed the van’s wild swerve into a parked pickup and its relentless escape.

The van’s rampage turned lethal as it smashed into the back of the MG sedan, flipping it and sealing its occupant’s fate. It then ploughed on, leaving yet more destruction in its wake.

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Another eyewitness, 25 year old Somsak Thammarang, a food delivery rider, narrowly avoided being swept into the chaos as the van hurtled into a cluster of vehicles. Despite his best efforts to evade the menace, he was struck, escaping with minor injuries.

CCTV footage captured Zhang’s Alphard van in a catastrophic dance with the MG sedan, flipping it over and sending it crashing into stationary cars. The van’s frenzied assault saw it batter a Suzuki, a Pajero, scream across the median, and finally stop dead in the opposite lane. Pandemonium ensued as tourists near Threpprasit Market fled the scene in terror.

Initial investigations led by Lieutenant Kotanon revealed the crash involved a staggering seven sedans and five motorcycles. Zhang, found intoxicated yet unharmed, faced a battery of alcohol and drug tests as authorities vowed to bring justice and accountability for the trail of devastation left behind.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why might reckless driving be a growing concern in tourist-heavy areas like Pattaya?

Tourist areas often see varied driving behaviors, increasing the risk of accidents, especially when local traffic laws differ from visitors’ home countries.

How do cultural perceptions of authority influence a driver’s cooperation with law enforcement after an accident?

Cultural differences can affect how individuals perceive authority, possibly leading to non-cooperative behavior if they distrust or fear local police.

What if stricter regulations were implemented for foreign drivers in Thailand?

Enhanced regulations could potentially reduce accidents by ensuring drivers are well-versed in local traffic laws and driving conditions.

How can advancements in vehicle technology help prevent multi-vehicle collisions?

Technologies like automatic braking and collision detection systems could significantly reduce the severity or likelihood of such accidents.

What role does public infrastructure play in mitigating accidents in bustling areas like Pattaya?

Improved road design and traffic management can reduce accident rates by accommodating high traffic volumes more safely and efficiently.

Pattaya NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

