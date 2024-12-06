Phuket tragedy: US man electrocuted near restaurant

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded in Phuket as a long-separated couple, having reunited after years apart, faced an unimaginable misfortune.

A man, who had travelled from the United States to meet his partner, tragically lost his life after being electrocuted.

The tragic event occurred yesterday, December 5, at approximately 9.30pm near a grilled fish restaurant on Don Jomthao Road, Thepkasattri subdistrict, Thalang district.

The local police, led by Tanom Thongpan, were alerted to the incident where a foreign man was found unconscious after being electrocuted. Despite efforts by emergency services and good Samaritans who attempted CPR, he was declared dead shortly after being transferred to Thalang Hospital.

According to Nok, a friend of the deceased’s partner, the couple had been apart for five to six years before reuniting just a few days ago in Phuket. Nok and her friends were dining when the couple arrived.

The deceased, 33 year old Thura Kyaw, slipped on the wet ground, likely still damp from recent rainfall, and accidentally touched a lamppost that was leaking electricity.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and alarming. One bystander, Puew, recounted when he saw the distress and rushed to help.

“I saw a man fall, his leg was still in contact with the pole. As I tried to assist, I felt a current but managed to pull him away when it subsided.”

Following this, emergency services were contacted, and further attempts were made to revive Thura Kyaw. Unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful, and he succumbed to the injuries inflicted by the electric shock, reported KhaoSod.

The local electricity official, after being notified, investigated the scene. They found the lamppost emitting a dangerous current of 220 volts, which they promptly shut off to prevent further accidents.

The responsibility for the maintenance of this streetlight falls under the Phuket Highways Department, which has been informed to address the safety issue urgently.