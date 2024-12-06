Phuket tragedy: US man electrocuted near restaurant

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 09:32, 06 December 2024| Updated: 09:32, 06 December 2024
62 1 minute read
Phuket tragedy: US man electrocuted near restaurant
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded in Phuket as a long-separated couple, having reunited after years apart, faced an unimaginable misfortune.

A man, who had travelled from the United States to meet his partner, tragically lost his life after being electrocuted.

Advertisements

The tragic event occurred yesterday, December 5, at approximately 9.30pm near a grilled fish restaurant on Don Jomthao Road, Thepkasattri subdistrict, Thalang district.

The local police, led by Tanom Thongpan, were alerted to the incident where a foreign man was found unconscious after being electrocuted. Despite efforts by emergency services and good Samaritans who attempted CPR, he was declared dead shortly after being transferred to Thalang Hospital.

Related news

According to Nok, a friend of the deceased’s partner, the couple had been apart for five to six years before reuniting just a few days ago in Phuket. Nok and her friends were dining when the couple arrived.

The deceased, 33 year old Thura Kyaw, slipped on the wet ground, likely still damp from recent rainfall, and accidentally touched a lamppost that was leaking electricity.

Phuket tragedy: US man electrocuted near restaurant | News by Thaiger

Advertisements

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and alarming. One bystander, Puew, recounted when he saw the distress and rushed to help.

“I saw a man fall, his leg was still in contact with the pole. As I tried to assist, I felt a current but managed to pull him away when it subsided.”

Following this, emergency services were contacted, and further attempts were made to revive Thura Kyaw. Unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful, and he succumbed to the injuries inflicted by the electric shock, reported KhaoSod.

The local electricity official, after being notified, investigated the scene. They found the lamppost emitting a dangerous current of 220 volts, which they promptly shut off to prevent further accidents.

The responsibility for the maintenance of this streetlight falls under the Phuket Highways Department, which has been informed to address the safety issue urgently.

Phuket tragedy: US man electrocuted near restaurant | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Rain check: Thailand provinces brace for a flood of trouble Thailand News

Rain check: Thailand provinces brace for a flood of trouble

15 seconds ago
Paws for alarm: Couple’s Koh Muk walk turns into stray dog attack (video) Pattaya News

Paws for alarm: Couple’s Koh Muk walk turns into stray dog attack (video)

9 minutes ago
Phuket tragedy: US man electrocuted near restaurant Phuket News

Phuket tragedy: US man electrocuted near restaurant

21 minutes ago
Reckless Chinese man hits the brakes on safety in Pattaya Pattaya News

Reckless Chinese man hits the brakes on safety in Pattaya

25 minutes ago
Paradise to Pattaya peril: Canadian&#8217;s vacation takes deadly dive Pattaya News

Paradise to Pattaya peril: Canadian’s vacation takes deadly dive

39 minutes ago
Loei police seize 90 bikes in street racing crackdown Crime News

Loei police seize 90 bikes in street racing crackdown

20 hours ago
Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang Crime News

Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang

20 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 2024 inflation forecast set between 0.2% and 0.8% Business News

Thailand’s 2024 inflation forecast set between 0.2% and 0.8%

20 hours ago
Thai industry urges delay on 400 baht minimum wage increase Business News

Thai industry urges delay on 400 baht minimum wage increase

20 hours ago
Terror threat won&#8217;t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA Business News

Terror threat won’t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA

21 hours ago
Family dispute turns deadly as man shoots uncle in Nonthaburi Crime News

Family dispute turns deadly as man shoots uncle in Nonthaburi

22 hours ago
Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre Chiang Mai News

Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre

22 hours ago
Heavy rain warnings and flash flood risks in nine Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rain warnings and flash flood risks in nine Thai provinces

22 hours ago
Australian man arrested after chaotic naked rampage in Pattaya Crime News

Australian man arrested after chaotic naked rampage in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Thailand cuts car taxes to boost electric vehicle production Thailand News

Thailand cuts car taxes to boost electric vehicle production

24 hours ago
Thailand expands free essential medicines list, saving 170 million baht Thailand News

Thailand expands free essential medicines list, saving 170 million baht

1 day ago
New M9 motorway to connect Bangkok districts in 2029 Bangkok News

New M9 motorway to connect Bangkok districts in 2029

1 day ago
Bangkok arrests three African nationals in human trafficking crackdown Bangkok News

Bangkok arrests three African nationals in human trafficking crackdown

1 day ago
Over 1,000 detained in Thai nominee crackdown on foreign businesses Crime News

Over 1,000 detained in Thai nominee crackdown on foreign businesses

1 day ago
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Bangkok lift tragedy Bangkok News

1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Bangkok lift tragedy

2 days ago
Chaos on the Chao Phraya: Tugboat smashes into 6 tour boats Bangkok News

Chaos on the Chao Phraya: Tugboat smashes into 6 tour boats

2 days ago
Pen gun blunder: Thai man&#8217;s bathroom mishap writes tragic end Crime News

Pen gun blunder: Thai man’s bathroom mishap writes tragic end

2 days ago
Former bank officer arrested in Nakhon Sawan for 500k fraud Crime News

Former bank officer arrested in Nakhon Sawan for 500k fraud

2 days ago
Brew-haha: Coffee shop clash near Chanthaburi temple boils over Crime News

Brew-haha: Coffee shop clash near Chanthaburi temple boils over

2 days ago
Bangkok traffic cop under fire for fine collection via tuk tuk driver Bangkok News

Bangkok traffic cop under fire for fine collection via tuk tuk driver

2 days ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Reckless Chinese man hits the brakes on safety in Pattaya

Reckless Chinese man hits the brakes on safety in Pattaya

Published: 09:27, 06 December 2024
Paradise to Pattaya peril: Canadian&#8217;s vacation takes deadly dive

Paradise to Pattaya peril: Canadian’s vacation takes deadly dive

Published: 09:13, 06 December 2024
Loei police seize 90 bikes in street racing crackdown

Loei police seize 90 bikes in street racing crackdown

Published: 14:06, 05 December 2024
Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang

Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang

Published: 13:49, 05 December 2024
Check Also
Close