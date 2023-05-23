Thepprasit Road upgrade aims to reduce accidents, accommodate underground cables

Photo via เรารักษ์พัทยา

In Pattaya, the construction of traffic islands on Thepprasit Road has sparked concerns among residents and business owners. Pattaya City Mayor Poramese Ngampiches reported he addressed these concerns, explaining that the traffic islands are part of a project to upgrade the road and its surrounding areas to accommodate future underground electrical cables, thus avoiding the need for re-excavation.

Mayor Poramese also highlighted the importance of the traffic islands in reducing accidents on Thepprasit Road, which have been frequent due to the absence of median strips, traffic lights, and emergency lights. He mentioned that surveys were conducted before the construction began to gather input from the general public and businesses on both sides of the road, with the majority expressing their agreement with the project.

Additionally, Mayor Poramese assured the concerned parties that he would investigate the issue further and work towards fostering a better understanding with the affected residents. This development aims to improve the overall infrastructure in Pattaya, benefiting both locals and visitors alike while ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone who uses Thepprasit Road.

Thepprasit Road has been notorious for accidents over the years. Only three weeks ago a motorcyclist lost his life in a tragic accident after speeding around a construction barrier and colliding with a commuter van.

The 33 year old, Saroj Saela, suffered a fatal outcome at the scene of the crash on Thepprasit Road near Soi 11 on Thursday, April 27.

Kriengkai Chusrichan, the 41 year old driver of the Toyota Commuter van involved in the incident, reported that construction work had narrowed down Thepprasit Road with barriers obstructing some of its lanes.

Saroj rode his Yamaha Mio 125 GTX around the barrier, which caused him to directly collide with the front of the Toyota van. The impact forced his body to skid about 10 metres along the road. His remains were later transported to Banglamung Hospital, where they were collected by his grieving relatives.