Paradise to Pattaya peril: Canadian’s vacation takes deadly dive

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 09:13, 06 December 2024| Updated: 09:13, 06 December 2024
Paradise to Pattaya peril: Canadian's vacation takes deadly dive
Picture courtesy of Expedia

A Canadian tourist’s dream getaway to a plush resort near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya turned into a nightmare after a fatal fall. The Canadian, Gilbert Giroud, met his tragic end when he slipped and suffered fatal injuries, leaving holiday heaven in heartbreak.

In a regular afternoon turning to chaos, patrolling police got the alarming call at 3.34pm, yesterday, December 5. Giroud was found face down, by the resort’s entrance stairs:  a grim scene, made only worse by his casual tourist attire. He had struck his head against a concrete statue of a traditional Thai dancer.

Despite frantic efforts by rescue workers to revive him through CPR, it was a battle lost. The 66 year old’s holiday was cut dreadfully short, and his life tragically ended.

The resort staff revealed that Giroud had only checked in the day before and had planned to enjoy his stay for five more days. He had apparently been out for a brisk walk or some exercise when disaster struck. While ascending the modest three-step climb of the entrance stairs, he slipped, leading to the deadly accident.

Investigators wasted no time scouring his things in his ninth-floor suite. There sat three suitcases, jam-packed with his belongings, from clothes to electronic gadgets, including a laptop. Of particular interest was a box of medication and syringes atop the fridge, hinting at some medical needs. All these have been scooped up by the police for further probing.

Desperate for clues, detectives are set to trawl through the resort’s CCTV footage to piece together the perplexing puzzle of his untimely demise. Meanwhile, his body’s been whisked off to Bang Lamung Hospital for an autopsy, the official cause of death to be nailed down.

Paradise to Pattaya peril: Canadian's vacation takes deadly dive | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Local government officials have reached out to the Canadian embassy and made heart-wrenching calls to his family back home.

“He was seen leaving the resort earlier, likely for exercise, before returning,” remarked one of the staff, casting light on Gilbert’s final movements.

As the investigation marches on, officials are left to unravel the full story of how a sunny escape turned into an unexpected and tragic full stop on this Canadian’s life chapter.

Paradise to Pattaya peril: Canadian's vacation takes deadly dive | News by Thaiger

Phuket tragedy: US man electrocuted near restaurant

Phuket tragedy: US man electrocuted near restaurant

Published: 09:32, 06 December 2024
Reckless Chinese man hits the brakes on safety in Pattaya

Reckless Chinese man hits the brakes on safety in Pattaya

Published: 09:27, 06 December 2024
Loei police seize 90 bikes in street racing crackdown

Loei police seize 90 bikes in street racing crackdown

Published: 14:06, 05 December 2024
Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang

Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang

Published: 13:49, 05 December 2024
