Chinese-American arrested for antisocial behaviour with fireworks

Photo via 77 Kaoded

Police arrested a Chinese-born American citizen in Chon Buri for antisocial behaviour in the community by setting off fireworks, despite repeated pleas and warnings from his neighbours.

A resident of a luxury housing estate in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, recorded a video of the fireworks and shared it with the media to seek police intervention. The footage showed a Chinese man and his family repeatedly setting off fireworks outside their home.

Neighbours voiced their complaints loudly but the Chinese family ignored them. They continued setting off fireworks from the early evening until late at night.

The video was widely shared by Thai news agencies, prompting officials from Bang Lamung Municipality and officers from the Mueang Pattaya Tourist Police to raid the family’s home yesterday, February 3.

The homeowner, a 67 year old Chinese-born man named Ching, who also holds American citizenship, was summoned to the Tourist Police office for questioning. He admitted to leading his family in setting off the fireworks to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Chinese annoy neighbours in Chon Buri with fireworks
Photo via 77 Kaoded

Ching claimed that he and his family were unaware that their actions violated Thai laws. He made no mention of the complaints and warnings from his neighbours.

As the head of the household, Ching was charged under Section 370 of the Criminal Law for making noise or causing a disturbance without reasonable cause. The offence carries a fine of up to 1,000 baht.

Chinese distubs community with fireworks
Photo via 77 Kaoded

In a related incident, another Chinese man was arrested on January 29 for setting off three crates of firecrackers, 138 rounds, in a residential community near an international school in the Prawet district of Bangkok. The used firecrackers were seized as evidence.

This man admitted to his wrongdoing, stating that he was celebrating Chinese New Year in the same manner as he would in his home country. He was charged with the same offence as the Chinese man in Chon Buri.

