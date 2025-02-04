Bangkok man arrested for setting fire to relative’s pickup

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 52 year old man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a relative’s pickup in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district.

The incident followed a dispute over a motorcycle accident and occurred on Saturday, February 1, when a Ford Ranger was found burned beside a house in Bangkok. Upon investigation, police discovered security camera angles had been altered, obscuring the identity of the perpetrator.

The victim, 30 year old Chanya, reported the incident to Nong Chok police, providing CCTV footage as evidence. She identified Manop as the man who adjusted the cameras and set the truck ablaze. Chanya recognised Manop due to their familial connection.

Police launched an investigation and located Manop at Wat Sap Samran Nikorn Kasem in the Nong Chok district. During questioning, Manop admitted to the arson, leading officers to the crime scene and the location where he discarded a fuel siphoning hose near an overgrown area by a canal bridge on Liap Wari 79 Alley.

Manop explained his motive stemmed from an unresolved incident on January 28. He claimed Chanya’s father had damaged his motorcycle in a collision, failing to repair it, which prompted his decision to set the vehicle on fire. Preliminary urine tests indicated the presence of drugs, leading to further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

