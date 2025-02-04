Bangkok man arrested for setting fire to relative’s pickup

Bangkok man arrested for setting fire to relative's pickup
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 52 year old man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a relative’s pickup in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district.

The incident followed a dispute over a motorcycle accident and occurred on Saturday, February 1, when a Ford Ranger was found burned beside a house in Bangkok. Upon investigation, police discovered security camera angles had been altered, obscuring the identity of the perpetrator.

The victim, 30 year old Chanya, reported the incident to Nong Chok police, providing CCTV footage as evidence. She identified Manop as the man who adjusted the cameras and set the truck ablaze. Chanya recognised Manop due to their familial connection.

Police launched an investigation and located Manop at Wat Sap Samran Nikorn Kasem in the Nong Chok district. During questioning, Manop admitted to the arson, leading officers to the crime scene and the location where he discarded a fuel siphoning hose near an overgrown area by a canal bridge on Liap Wari 79 Alley.

Manop explained his motive stemmed from an unresolved incident on January 28. He claimed Chanya’s father had damaged his motorcycle in a collision, failing to repair it, which prompted his decision to set the vehicle on fire. Preliminary urine tests indicated the presence of drugs, leading to further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a man escaped unharmed after his Honda Accord, fitted with an LPG system, caught fire moments after he started the engine.

The incident occurred at 7pm on January 12 in a parking lot behind Thammasat University Examination Centre in Rangsit, Pathum Thani province. LPG systems allow vehicles to run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) alongside gasoline, often used to improve fuel efficiency.

The Thakhong municipality’s radio centre received a report of the fire and immediately alerted fire and rescue services. Upon arrival, emergency responders found the car engulfed in flames. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze within 10 minutes, preventing further damage.

