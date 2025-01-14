Tragedy in Isaan: Century-old tree kills teen, injures another

Photo via MGR Online

A 100 year old sugar palm tree fell during recent strong winds and fell onto a passing motorcycle, killing a 15 year old Thai girl and leaving another with an amputated leg, on a road in the Isaan province of Maha Sarakham on Saturday, January 11.

The incident occurred on a rural road in a community within the Kantharawichai district of Maha Sarakham province. The sugar palm tree, which stood in a temple near a wall, was over 20 metres tall and around 100 years old. Parts of its trunk decayed due to its age.

The community leader, Adisak Rattha, told Matichon that strong winds persisted throughout the day of the incident. He received a report from locals about the accident and rushed to the scene.

Upon her arrival, Adisak revealed that he saw the body of the 15 year old girl, Ice, trapped beneath the fallen palm tree. Ice was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim, 16 year old Palm, sustained severe leg injuries. She was rushed to hospital, where doctors had to amputate her leg.

It is believed that the tree collapsed onto the victims’ motorcycle as they were passing. The strong winds and the decayed trunk are suspected to have caused the accident.

Sugar palm tree falls and kills Thai girl
Photo via MGR Online

Adisak explained that the fallen tree also damaged nearby electricity poles and wires. Locals helped to remove the tree from the road to ensure the safety of other motorists.

Adisak insisted that the two victims would receive compensation through vehicle insurance as well as accident insurance provided by their school.

Ice’s mother, Janphen, told the media that Ice and her friend Palm were on their way to a BBQ restaurant. They planned to buy ingredients to bring home and prepare a feast with family members. She was shocked upon learning of the fatal accident.

Fallen tree kills Thai girl and injured another
Photo via MGR Online

The mother also revealed that she had experienced a premonition of misfortune involving her family. Recently, two portrait frames, one of herself and one of her niece, inexplicably fell to the ground. While her frame remained intact, her niece’s frame was damaged.

Janphen said she had assumed the bad luck would involve herself or her niece, prompting them to perform a ritual to ward off evil spirits. She never expected the tragedy to befall Ice.

