Chiang Mai woman hits 60 million baht lottery jackpot

A woman from the Tai Yai community in Chiang Mai has become an instant millionaire, winning a staggering 60 million baht after securing 10 first-prize lottery tickets with the number 949246.

The life-changing win came during the lottery draw yesterday, July 1, and the lucky winner celebrated her newfound wealth with friends in the Wiang Haeng district.

The lucky woman, a resident of Ban Piang Luang, was met with jubilant cheers as friends gathered to congratulate her on the unexpected windfall.

The joyous occasion quickly went viral when a video of the woman proudly displaying her winning tickets was posted on Facebook, with the post attracting a flurry of congratulatory messages from well-wishers.

Overcome with excitement, the lucky winner wasted no time in officially recording her victory. She went straight to the Wiang Haeng Police Station, where she documented the win to ensure the lottery prize was properly acknowledged and safeguarded, reported KhaoSod.

The lottery officials also confirmed the tickets were valid and the win genuine.

In a win from the previous draw, a village in Chon Buri celebrated a collective lottery win after a 40 year old woman performed a merit-making ceremony and sought blessings from a revered monk at Wat Huai Sup in Namatoom subdistrict, Phanat Nikhom district.

During the ceremony, the woman drew the lucky number 206 from a jar, which prompted locals to purchase lottery tickets ending in 06.

Each person bought ten tickets, resulting in widespread wins across the community. The woman had prayed for good fortune at the temple, and the revered monk, Luang Pho Yai, known for bringing luck, has become a beloved figure, having helped many locals.

In another lottery celebration, a lucky resident of Thong Lang village in Nakhon Ratchasima won an incredible 12 million baht in the national lottery on June 16.

The winning number, 507392, was announced on June 16 as the first prize. In addition to the top prize, several other numbers were also drawn, including the three-digit front numbers 243 and 017, the three-digit end numbers 299 and 736, and a two-digit end number 06.

