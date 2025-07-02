Police officer dies in SUV crash in Ubon Ratchathani

Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Police officer dies in SUV crash in Ubon Ratchathani
A tragic accident occurred involving a police lieutenant colonel who lost his life after his SUV crashed into a power pole. The incident took place yesterday, July 1, in Warin Chamrap district, Ubon Ratchathani province. Rescue operations took over 20 minutes to extract the officer’s body.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jeerarot Akkaraphachuensakul, deputy superintendent of Mueang Ubon Ratchathani Police Station, was driving a white Mitsubishi SUV when it veered off at Chom Chan curve on Niwaswithi Road.

The vehicle struck a high-voltage electricity pole, causing it to break and obstruct the road. The high-voltage wires were severed and lay across the road, prompting the local electricity authority to cut the power supply.

Emergency responders, including members of the Sawang Buchatham Foundation and Warin Chamrap’s electricity branch, arrived at the scene.

They found a grey Mazda pickup truck with damage on its right side, indicating a collision with the officer’s SUV. Lieutenant Colonel Jeerarot was trapped inside his vehicle, unconscious and showing no vital signs, with significant injuries to his face.

Rescue workers used hydraulic equipment for over 20 minutes to free Lieutenant Colonel Jeerarot. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead after being transferred to Warin Chamrap Hospital and subsequently to Sappasitthiprasong Hospital.

Somphong, the 49 year old driver of the Mazda, explained he was returning home to Thung Si Udom district from Trakan Phuet Phon district. He described how the SUV appeared from the right side, grazed his side mirror, and then crashed into the power pole.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Lieutenant Colonel Jeerarot had reported for duty at the Mueang Ubon Ratchathani police station earlier that day. Colleagues noticed he seemed fatigued, and he requested to continue his work from home, reported KhaoSod.

The accident was later reported, and fatigue or a possible underlying health condition is suspected as a contributing factor. Police plan to review CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident.

