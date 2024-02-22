Chiang Mai songthaew goes cool with air-con and PM2.5 filters

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In a novel move to revolutionise local transport, a Chiang Mai songthaew driver has transformed the iconic red car into an air-conditioned oasis complete with a PM2.5 filter system. This innovative service has become a hit among both Thai and international tourists, leading to a significant booking queue.

The traditional songthaew, a ubiquitous sight in Chiang Mai, has long been a favourite mode of transportation for its ease of use and availability.

Typically, these vehicles feature two rows of seats at the rear, with a roof for weather protection and open windows for a breezy view. Some even come equipped with additional fans to alleviate the heat.

However, one particular songthaew stands out from the rest and has captured the hearts of passengers.

This exceptional vehicle boasts an air-conditioning system in the passenger area, providing a cool environment for riders. The 33 year old driver, known as Ko, came up with the idea about six or seven years ago, driven by his passion for improving service quality.

With a background in mechanics, Ko designed and installed the air-conditioning system himself with the help of experienced technicians.

The result is a prototype red car that is likely the first of its kind in Chiang Mai. Ko’s vehicle not only offers a comfortable, air-conditioned space but also features amenities such as a mobile phone charging station, air purifiers to combat PM2.5 particles, convertible seats that can be turned into beds, and complimentary pillows and blankets.

Follow us on :













For those interested in private tours, Ko provides the added service of taking and editing photographs, combining his roles as both driver and photographer. His songthaew has been well-received, and for approximately five years now, it has been in constant demand.

The majority of Ko’s clients are tourists who have heard about his service through word-of-mouth recommendations. His dedication to enhancing his offerings continues to satisfy him and motivates him to keep improving.