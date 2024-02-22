Thai net idol accuses ex-boyfriend of releasing her explicit videos

A Thai net idol accused her ex-boyfriend of posting explicit videos of her on a social media account with more than two million followers. She contacted the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive after officers from two police stations ignored her complaint.

Saimai Survive team members accompanied the victim, a 30 year old Internet idol and former car racer, to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) yesterday, February 21, to file a complaint against her ex-boyfriend. The victim said she found the videos on the TikTok application in November last year after breaking up with her ex several months ago.

The social media idol explained that she met her ex-boyfriend in 2022 and they were in a relationship for about three to four months. She decided to break up with him because he was an alleged womaniser. She later met him in person in May last year and the man threatened to release explicit videos of her.

The victim said she knew that her ex-boyfriend recorded videos of their sex activities but he lied when he said that he had deleted the videos when they broke up.

The threat left her convinced that her ex-boyfriend had indeed shared the videos, despite his persistent denials and claims of innocence whenever she confronted him. Consequently, she escalated the issue by reporting it to the police for a thorough investigation into her ex’s actions.

Her initial complaint was lodged at Mueang Saraburi Police Station on November 2 of last year. Subsequently, upon uncovering additional videos, she filed another complaint at Mueang Suphan Buri Police Station on January 21 of this year. Regrettably, neither police station has taken any action thus far.

The co-founder of Saimai Survive, Nirun Kayngaew, told the media that he believed in the effectiveness and potential of the CCIB team and hoped that officers would be able to successfully identify the suspect soon.

A similar incident occurred in September last year involving Thai singer Passaranan “Beer” Ussadamongkol, also known as Beer The Voice. Beer came forward to admit to the public that explicit videos of her had been leaked. She believed the videos came from her ex-boyfriend but the accused man denied the allegation.

Police later arrested the man and brought him in for questioning, but there was no clear evidence of a crime. Officers later released him, but confiscated his mobile phone, tablet and other devices for further investigation. However, no updates on the case have been made public.