Thailand
Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
Check Thai lottery number result today 16 December 2022
1st prize – 845093
The last two digits – 14
The last three digits – 855 593
The first three digits –912 411
2nd prize, 200,000 baht each
558698 053755 394277 119200 824349
3rd prize, 80,000 baht each
065804 163252 397141 440531 148161
377459 041466 790845 202310 014825
4th prize 40,000 baht each
093034 799205 183549 606094 321796
756198 569382 594969 434217 802102
115331 880266 709254 953789 030760
032434 655170 658597 855733 274656
959832 154446 467084 946313 876691
049250 569924 067981 465013 324455
596764 654013 763839 200596 774657
842234 121150 563320 608666 393392
609121 393936 663056 021980 953872
177764 927289 279661 036691 110950
5th prize 20,000 baht each
725545 385319 651172 159251 105058
487566 165574 676607 097218 899652
865496 983136 963536 754690 308618
724784 618809 034811 578661 069529
868541 342938 900856 203366 973429
357688 067688 414418 133675 605892
137949 241569 521876 499840 158769
487231 832262 579121 144862 836081
176656 593832 187951 748472 252787
402370 621397 185806 277696 772520
470355 572459 175334 342258 714732
582899 921083 027106 075137 260515
226596 428924 108391 298464 146151
049588 009820 912090 797926 126259
546904 649512 904999 257723 575946
407265 174555 386804 972807 293649
516753 866171 690140 842312 857862
791910 881631 193309 599015 844255
859458 995132 743912 118289 766175
964605 479908 752941 468530 971010
Thai Lottery Rules and conditions
|The Prize
|Number of Prizes
|Payout (Thai Baht)
|The First Prize
|1
|6,000,000 Baht
|The last two digits
|10,000
|2,000 Baht
|The last three digits
|2,000
|4,000 Baht
|The first three digits
|2,000
|4,000 Baht
|The Second Prize
|5
|200,000 Baht
|The Third Prize
|10
|80,000 Baht
|The Fourth Prize
|50
|40,000 Baht
|The Fifth prize
|100
|20,000 Baht
|The Special prize (±1)
|2
|100,000 Baht
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
Temples hold prayers for recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha
Four chimpanzees shot after they fled Swedish park
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Russian basketball player tragically killed by electrocution in Pattaya
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
Phuket selects 100 youth leaders in latest anti-drug campaign
Thai kitchen worker escapes death penalty in Malaysia, acquitted of murdering compatriot
Thailand’s submarine engine talks stall again
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Field of cosmos flowers open to tourists to central Thailand province
Ten reported dead in Malaysian landslide
River of Dreams – Lawless ‘zones’ on Thailand-Myanmar frontier
Infected spinach recalled in Australia after people become delirious
Get ready for ‘Sexy Run on the Beach’ in Patong this weekend
The Thaiger’s Best Christmas Singles, Ever!
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Woman allegedly nabs 100,000 baht from gullible man in Pattaya
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Dead passenger on Bangkok-bound flight had Covid
Biggest joke – Big Joke fired as puppet master Chuvit pulls strings
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis5 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Phuket1 day ago
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
-
Local3 days ago
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
-
Press Room2 days ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
-
Crime3 days ago
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
-
Drugs1 day ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Best of4 days ago
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022