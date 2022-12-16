Connect with us

Thailand

Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022

Published

 on 

Check Thai lottery number result today 16 December 2022

1st prize – 845093

The last two digits – 14

The last three digits – 855 593

The first three digits –912 411

2nd prize, 200,000 baht each

558698   053755   394277   119200   824349

3rd prize, 80,000 baht each

065804   163252   397141   440531   148161
377459   041466   790845   202310   014825

4th prize 40,000 baht each

093034  799205  183549  606094  321796
756198  569382  594969  434217  802102
115331  880266  709254  953789  030760
032434  655170  658597  855733  274656
959832  154446  467084  946313  876691
049250  569924  067981  465013  324455
596764  654013  763839  200596  774657
842234  121150  563320  608666  393392
609121  393936  663056  021980  953872
177764  927289  279661  036691  110950

5th prize 20,000 baht each

725545  385319  651172  159251  105058
487566  165574  676607  097218  899652
865496  983136  963536  754690  308618
724784  618809  034811  578661  069529
868541  342938  900856  203366  973429
357688  067688  414418  133675  605892
137949  241569  521876  499840  158769
487231  832262  579121  144862  836081
176656  593832  187951  748472  252787
402370  621397  185806  277696  772520
470355   572459  175334  342258  714732
582899  921083  027106  075137  260515
226596  428924  108391  298464  146151
049588  009820  912090  797926  126259
546904  649512  904999  257723  575946
407265  174555  386804  972807  293649
516753  866171  690140  842312  857862
791910  881631  193309  599015  844255
859458  995132  743912  118289  766175
964605  479908  752941  468530  971010

Thai Lottery Rules and conditions

The Prize Number of Prizes Payout (Thai Baht)
The First Prize 1  6,000,000 Baht
The last two digits 10,000  2,000 Baht
The last three digits 2,000  4,000 Baht
The first three digits 2,000  4,000 Baht
The Second Prize 5  200,000 Baht
The Third Prize 10  80,000 Baht
The Fourth Prize 50  40,000 Baht
The Fifth prize 100  20,000 Baht
The Special prize (±1) 2  100,000 Baht

 

