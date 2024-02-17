Central Thailand: Stepfather fatally shoots stepson then kills himself

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A family dispute culminated in a fatal shooting last night at around 9.30pm in the community of Ban Saeng, Bang Pa-in district, Ayutthaya province, when a stepfather shot his stepson before turning the gun on himself.

Bang Pa-in Police Station received an emergency call reporting a serious gun-related injury within the Eua Arthorn housing village. Led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Peerakul Aengritong, the investigative team, along with the Putthaisawan Foundation emergency responders, rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered the stepson, 33 year old Sakol critically wounded from a .32 caliber gunshot to the right temple. Despite immediate medical treatment and swift transport to the hospital, Sakol succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the 56 year old stepfather, Chaiyot remained inside his two-story townhouse, prompting a police tactical team to encircle the building and negotiate his surrender.

After approximately 20 minutes, a single gunshot resonated from within the home. When officers entered, they found Chaiyot dead at a teakwood table, a self-inflicted .32 caliber gunshot wound to his head, with the weapon lying nearby on the floor, reported KhaoSod.

Sakol’s mother and Chaiyot’s wife, 53 year old Somnuek, recounted their 20-year marriage, describing her son as unemployed and prone to violent outbursts when intoxicated. She often found herself fleeing the house to avoid confrontations. Chaiyot, typically reserved and silent, had previously expressed a desire to end the chaos permanently. Somnuek was not home at the time of the shooting; she received a chilling phone call from her husband stating that he had shot their son. She hurried home in disbelief, only to find the horrifying scene.

Investigators meticulously examined the crime scene, collecting gunshot residue and other forensic evidence. Witnesses related to the incident have been called in for questioning. The bodies have been sent to the Forensic Science Institute in Pathum Thani for a thorough autopsy.

