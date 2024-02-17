Chon Buri: Teenage girl sexually assaulted by motorcycle taxi driver

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A teenage girl became the victim of a sexual assault after being abducted by a motorcycle taxi driver she had hailed through a popular ride app.

The perpetrator, 39 year old Pramual was arrested at a lodging house in Na Jomtien Soi 2, Chon Buri province, following the victim’s report of the assault at his residence.

The 16 year old girl, identified only as A, requested a motorcycle taxi on Tuesday, February 13 at around 12.20am to take her home to her lodging in the Nong Prue area. However, instead of taking her to the intended destination, the driver diverted to his accommodation in Na Jomtien Soi 2 and subjected her to sexual assault. The teenage girl was dropped off at her accommodation later that morning.

After consulting with relatives and friends the following day, the girl reported the incident to the police. The authorities at Na Jomtien Police Station took the teenage girl’s statement in the presence of a multidisciplinary team and subsequently investigated, gathering evidence that led to Pramual’s arrest.

The Pattaya Provincial Court had issued an arrest warrant, No. 96/2567 dated February 14, on charges of abduction of a minor aged over 15 but under 18 years old without consent for indecent purposes and rape, reported Sanook.

Police Colonel Watchachai Saengrit, the chief of Na Jomtien Police Station, along with his deputy, Police Lieutenant Colonel Arus Saphan, and the investigative team, carried out the arrest of Pramual, who now faces legal proceedings for his actions.

