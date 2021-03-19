CCSA Update: 100 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death, Emergency Decree extended | Thaiger

100 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. The Emergency Decree was also extended for the 11th time at today’s CCSA meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The decree will now be in place until May 31.

Interagency cooperation and integration under the decree is still necessary to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Thailand, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA’s daily report in English.

In today’s daily briefing, Natapanu said there are now 1,054 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 27,594 coronavirus infections and 90 deaths.

Out of the 100 new cases, 41 cases are from active case finding, 55 are local transmissions and 4 cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.

A 53 year old Thai woman in Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. She had underlying conditions of diabetes, myocardial infarction and pneumonia. On January 29, the woman had symptoms of a cough, difficulty breathing and a loss of smell. She tested positive for Covid-19 on February 2 and transferred to a hospital in Bangkok. She later developed a blood infection. She died on March 17.

SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.