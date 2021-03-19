CCSA Update: 100 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death, Emergency Decree extended | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 100 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death, Emergency Decree extended
100 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. The Emergency Decree was also extended for the 11th time at today’s CCSA meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The decree will now be in place until May 31.
Interagency cooperation and integration under the decree is still necessary to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Thailand, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA’s daily report in English.
In today’s daily briefing, Natapanu said there are now 1,054 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 27,594 coronavirus infections and 90 deaths.
Out of the 100 new cases, 41 cases are from active case finding, 55 are local transmissions and 4 cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.
A 53 year old Thai woman in Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. She had underlying conditions of diabetes, myocardial infarction and pneumonia. On January 29, the woman had symptoms of a cough, difficulty breathing and a loss of smell. She tested positive for Covid-19 on February 2 and transferred to a hospital in Bangkok. She later developed a blood infection. She died on March 17.
SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
After a severe Covid-19 infection, governor of Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the recent outbreak in Thailand, was released from the hospital after nearly 3 months of treatment. The virus negatively affected Governor Veerasak Vichitsangsri’s lung function and led to a bacterial infection. During his treatment, he was on a ventilator for 42 days and, at one point, he was not able to speak.
Veerasak is also diagnosed with cerebrovascular disease which affects blood flow to the brain. In earlier reports, doctors said that the governor’s brain had been affected by the bacterial infection which was also destroying some of his lung tissue.
The governor spoke to the press on Friday after being discharged from the hospital. He was in treatment for 82 days. Veerasak said that when he tested positive for Covid-19 back in December, he thought he would recover within 10 days.
“Symptoms were more severe than I thought.”
The governor told the media that at one point during his treatment, he thought he would never be able to talk again. Doctors were worried about his brain function, Veerasak said, but he says he recovered and regained the ability to speak.
Thai PBS says the governor was unconscious for 42 days. During that time, he was also on a respirator. Dean of the Faculty of Medicines at Siriraj Hospital, Prasit Watanapa, says the governor set a record for the longest time a patient has been on a respirator.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Thailand
CCSA approves shorter quarantine for visitors travelling from certain countries
The mandatory quarantine period for foreign arrivals will be shortened 7 days for those vaccinated against Covid-19 and 10 days for those who have not had the vaccine, unless they are travelling from a country where the virus has mutated. In today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials decided to relax international travel measures over time, with the first lift of restrictions starting on April 1.
Quarantine will remain at 14 days (which ends up being more like 15 or 16 days) for all visitors travelling from countries where new Covid-19 variants have been reported.
Travellers with a vaccination certificate and a Covid-free certificate will need to quarantine for 7 days and be tested once for Covid-19 before being released. Vaccinated travellers without a Covid-free certificate will need to test twice during quarantine.
Those who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will need to quarantine for 10 days and be tested for Covid-19 twice.
Also starting next month, travellers in quarantine will be allowed to leave their rooms use the hotel’s facilities like the gym and swimming pool. Starting July 1, travellers in quarantine will be allowed to dine at the restaurants at their accommodation and have massages.
Those arriving in Thailand from countries with reports of new variants of the virus will need to undergo quarantine for 14 days at an approved hotel or facility. They will also need to undergo a Covid-19 test 3 times before they are released.
By October, officials plan to have most of the travel restrictions lifted, with quarantine only required for those from certain countries, which will be specified by the CCSA later on.
SOURCES: CCSA | Bangkok Post
Songkran
No splashing at Songkran, traditional activities must follow disease control measures – CCSA
No splashing or water gun fights will be allowed during next month’s Songkran festivities celebrating the Thai New Year. In the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting today chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials decided to prohibit water splashing and foam parties as well as other close contact activities like the powdering of faces with chalk. They say the restriction’s on Thailand’s most popular holiday is an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Traditional activities will still be allowed, as long as people abide by strict disease control measures, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA daily update in English. He says specific details on the restrictions will be announced at a later date.
“Instead, Songkran activities this year will focus on the traditional aspects of the festival such as merit making, such as sprinkling water on Buddha statues, pouring water on the palms, on the hands of the elderly… and asking for their blessings.”
Jason
Friday, March 19, 2021 at 6:03 pm
That the emergency decree has been extended is an predictable as the sun rising and setting….. The focus now is on vaccinating the people!
Glenn
Friday, March 19, 2021 at 6:18 pm
“She had underlying conditions of diabetes, myocardial infarction and pneumonia.”
This woman died of myocardial infarction and pneumonia, NOT from CV. CCSA credibility is garbage.
And how else do you retain emergency powers? Of course, you gin up more deadly dangerous pandemic propaganda. Seems many other countries in the world are sick and tired of this garbage and people are saying so.
Thailand….. crickets.
David Mann
Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:48 pm
I agree Glen that the definition of what causes death is sometimes less than accurate. It’s the case all over the world that numbers are being counted differently. However, I think it’s fair to say that no one actually “dies of Covid”. The virus causes things to happen such as the development of pneumonia or other lung capacity issues. Other actual causes of death include blood clotting (one reason why the EU reacted as they did towards reports that vaccines could also cause blood clotting). So it’s important to realise that when reports from hospitals say they died from a particular organ failure, it does not mean it was not Covid that caused it. The difficulty comes in people who have advanced medical problems and also contract Covid. Did the Covid finally push them over the edge and hence fair to say it was a major contributor to their death or not?? Complex, which is why definitions and numbers vary Its like saying speeding is what caused someone to die in a car accident. It was actually impacting the power pole at 70mph that killed them!!