Elderly Thai man killed in roadside collision with pickup truck

A tragic accident occurred involving an 82 year old man who was parked on the side of the road with his motorcycle when a pickup truck crashed into him, resulting in his death. The collision happened when the truck driver momentarily glanced at his side mirror.

At 4pm yesterday, August 28, Nonthiwakorn Sangkaew, a deputy inspector at Mueang Chanthaburi Police Station, received a report about a fatal accident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Sukhumvit Road, inbound to Tha Chang subdistrict, Mueang district, Chanthaburi province.

Emergency responders, including a medical examiner from Phra Pokklao Hospital and volunteers from Sawang Katanyu Dhammasathan Chanthaburi, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, police found the body of an 82 year old man lying on the roadside. Nearby lay a heavily damaged Yamaha Fino motorcycle, license plate ขกจ 48 Chanthaburi, with scattered debris including a helmet, mobile phone, and dentures.

The deceased’s son and the pickup truck driver sat nearby, visibly distressed. Shortly after, the deceased’s daughter and other relatives arrived, breaking into tears as they embraced the body.

The pickup truck driver explained that he was driving towards the city, intending to turn at the Khao Rai Ya intersection. After stopping opposite a hardware store, he continued along the roadside.

As he checked his right side mirror to merge into traffic, he failed to notice the elderly man parked by the roadside and collided with him. The driver expressed his deep remorse.

“I want to apologise to the family of the deceased. I did not intend for this to happen. It was an accident.”

The deceased’s daughter shared that despite his advanced age, her father remained active and independent, frequently riding his motorcycle to a nearby flea market to purchase second-hand parts for DIY projects. She never imagined he would meet such a tragic end while simply parked on the roadside, reported KhaoSod.

Police subsequently transported the body to the hospital and charged the pickup truck driver, who will face legal proceedings.