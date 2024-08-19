Knife-wielding man causes chaos in Udon Thani over inheritance

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A knife-wielding man, reportedly under the influence of drugs, caused chaos as he attacked his relatives, claiming his mother was unfairly dividing the family inheritance. The incident took place in Mueang district, Udon Thani province.

Police today, August 19, were called to the scene after reports of a man acting violently at a house on Phon Phisai Road, Mak Khaeng subdistrict. The man, identified as Pae, approximately 30 to 40 years old, was found in a state of frenzy. He was shirtless, covered in tattoos, and arguing with family members.

A video captured by a journalist showed Pae riding a white motorcycle, attempting to ram into a man believed to be his brother-in-law.

Witnesses reported that Pae then pointed at and argued with his sister. He kicked over a flower pot and threw a stone at both his sister and brother-in-law. His mother intervened in the chaotic scene, trying to calm him down. However, Pae escalated the situation by grabbing a knife and threatening his relatives, causing them to flee in different directions.

The police, from the 191 Udon Thani Patrol Unit, arrived promptly and managed to subdue Pae. Despite being restrained, Pae continued to shout and complain, accusing his mother of not loving him. He pleaded with the officers, expressing his anguish and asking for his father’s help.

“Mum, you don’t love me. Why didn’t you just tell me? Why did you call the police to arrest me? Please, officers, understand my situation. I am hurt by this. Mum doesn’t love me but I still have my father. Please tell him to help me.”

Pae was subsequently taken to Udon Thani Hospital for treatment. According to his mother, Pae had been displaying such erratic behaviour for the past four to five months, likely due to drug use. She explained that his violent outbursts often involved accusations about the family inheritance, specifically claiming that she intended to give everything to his sister and brother-in-law.

“My son has been like this for about five months. I suspect it’s because of drugs. When he gets like this, he always targets his sister and brother-in-law, accusing me of planning to give them all the inheritance. But I haven’t given anything to anyone yet. I love all my children equally and would divide everything fairly.”

She also expressed her sorrow over Pae’s condition, noting that he had never been like this before. The mother’s distress was palpable as she recounted the ordeal, highlighting the impact of drug abuse on her son’s mental state and the strain it had placed on their family dynamics.

The police ensured that Pae would receive the appropriate medical treatment, aiming to address both his immediate physical state and his underlying issues related to drug use.