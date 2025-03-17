Volunteer escapes car bomb attack in Pattani, vehicle damaged

Picture courtesy of สันติสุขแดนใต้ Facebook

A female territorial defence volunteer today narrowly escaped a car bombing in Pattani province. The explosion severely damaged her vehicle, which caught fire.

Emergency services responded promptly to assist at the scene.

At 10am, today, March 17, the incident occurred in Mueang district’s Moo 2, Ban Cho Kapo, Karubi subdistrict. The volunteer, Suriyanee, was en route to work from her residence when the attack took place.

Preliminary investigations using drones revealed significant damage to her red Suzuki Swift, particularly at the rear, following the explosion. Firefighters were dispatched to extinguish the resulting blaze.

Suriyanee managed to exit the vehicle before the fire intensified, suffering injuries from shrapnel to her back. She was transported to Kapho Hospital and is awaiting transfer to Pattani Hospital for further treatment, reported KhaoSod.

Police are conducting a detailed investigation at the scene and are actively pursuing the perpetrators to bring them to justice. Further details will be provided as they become available.

In similar news, a nighttime explosion in Sai Buri district, Pattani province, claimed the lives of three officials on March 8 at around 11.20pm. Police postponed a detailed investigation until daylight due to concerns over potential additional explosives.

Residents have been urged to report any suspicious people or objects to the police immediately. The 44th Ranger Regiment was alerted to the incident in the Hu Tae Kor Lae neighborhood, specifically in village 3 of the Troh Bon subdistrict.

The explosion followed an earlier attack on rangers from Company 4411 at approximately 6pm. In response, security forces expanded their perimeter near the Hu Tae Kor Lae intersection.

The explosion near a pavilion claimed the lives of three people: Ranger Samai Boonyong, village assistant Maromli Mayadeng, and village security assistant Adisorn Doloh.

Additionally, assistant Harong Yelae from village 9 sustained shrapnel injuries to his arm. He was transported to Yupparaj Sai Buri Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.