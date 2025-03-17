Volunteer escapes car bomb attack in Pattani, vehicle damaged

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 17, 2025
202 1 minute read
Volunteer escapes car bomb attack in Pattani, vehicle damaged
Picture courtesy of สันติสุขแดนใต้ Facebook

A female territorial defence volunteer today narrowly escaped a car bombing in Pattani province. The explosion severely damaged her vehicle, which caught fire.

Emergency services responded promptly to assist at the scene.

At 10am, today, March 17, the incident occurred in Mueang district’s Moo 2, Ban Cho Kapo, Karubi subdistrict. The volunteer, Suriyanee, was en route to work from her residence when the attack took place.

Preliminary investigations using drones revealed significant damage to her red Suzuki Swift, particularly at the rear, following the explosion. Firefighters were dispatched to extinguish the resulting blaze.

Related Articles
Volunteer escapes car bomb attack in Pattani, vehicle damaged | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of สันติสุขแดนใต้ Facebook

Suriyanee managed to exit the vehicle before the fire intensified, suffering injuries from shrapnel to her back. She was transported to Kapho Hospital and is awaiting transfer to Pattani Hospital for further treatment, reported KhaoSod.

Police are conducting a detailed investigation at the scene and are actively pursuing the perpetrators to bring them to justice. Further details will be provided as they become available.

อาจเป็นรูปภาพของ 7 คน, ถนน และ ถนน

In similar news, a nighttime explosion in Sai Buri district, Pattani province, claimed the lives of three officials on March 8 at around 11.20pm. Police postponed a detailed investigation until daylight due to concerns over potential additional explosives.

Residents have been urged to report any suspicious people or objects to the police immediately. The 44th Ranger Regiment was alerted to the incident in the Hu Tae Kor Lae neighborhood, specifically in village 3 of the Troh Bon subdistrict.

The explosion followed an earlier attack on rangers from Company 4411 at approximately 6pm. In response, security forces expanded their perimeter near the Hu Tae Kor Lae intersection.

The explosion near a pavilion claimed the lives of three people: Ranger Samai Boonyong, village assistant Maromli Mayadeng, and village security assistant Adisorn Doloh.

Additionally, assistant Harong Yelae from village 9 sustained shrapnel injuries to his arm. He was transported to Yupparaj Sai Buri Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Latest Thailand News
Police colonel caught with cheat sheet in Thai judicial exam Crime News

Police colonel caught with cheat sheet in Thai judicial exam

8 hours ago
Shell shocked: Minister calls for united front to save dugongs (video) Phuket News

Shell shocked: Minister calls for united front to save dugongs (video)

8 hours ago
Thai tomboy breaks up with girlfriend for refusing to back false assault Thailand News

Thai tomboy breaks up with girlfriend for refusing to back false assault

8 hours ago
Volunteer escapes car bomb attack in Pattani, vehicle damaged South Thailand News

Volunteer escapes car bomb attack in Pattani, vehicle damaged

8 hours ago
Thai woman loses hand after shirt caught in motorcycle wheel Thailand News

Thai woman loses hand after shirt caught in motorcycle wheel

9 hours ago
Race against crime: Phuket police crack down on illegal street racers Phuket News

Race against crime: Phuket police crack down on illegal street racers

9 hours ago
Arrested Thai woman laughs after brutal murder of transwoman Thailand News

Arrested Thai woman laughs after brutal murder of transwoman

9 hours ago
Nakhon Pathom police seize 50 million baht meth pills haul Crime News

Nakhon Pathom police seize 50 million baht meth pills haul

9 hours ago
Slapstick: Foreign man, ladyboy clash in Pattaya showdown (video) Pattaya News

Slapstick: Foreign man, ladyboy clash in Pattaya showdown (video)

10 hours ago
Thai woman alleges black magic after ex-colleague&#8217;s strange rituals Thailand News

Thai woman alleges black magic after ex-colleague’s strange rituals

10 hours ago
Man shoots temple disciple in Pathum Thani, claims self-defence Thailand News

Man shoots temple disciple in Pathum Thani, claims self-defence

10 hours ago
SMU supports women in tech to strengthen Thailand’s digital growth Education

SMU supports women in tech to strengthen Thailand’s digital growth

10 hours ago
Police nab drug dealer with 43 kilos of meth in Nakhon Pathom Crime News

Police nab drug dealer with 43 kilos of meth in Nakhon Pathom

10 hours ago
Bite club: German man sinks teeth into Korat dentist, sparks panic Thailand News

Bite club: German man sinks teeth into Korat dentist, sparks panic

11 hours ago
Baht luck: German and Indian tourists pickpocketed in Pattaya Pattaya News

Baht luck: German and Indian tourists pickpocketed in Pattaya

11 hours ago
Shoddy washing machine sparks fire in Pattaya Pattaya News

Shoddy washing machine sparks fire in Pattaya

11 hours ago
Thai tourism ministry cracks down on foreign-led tour businesses Thailand News

Thai tourism ministry cracks down on foreign-led tour businesses

11 hours ago
Bolt from the blue: Transport Ministry speeds up rider crackdown Thailand News

Bolt from the blue: Transport Ministry speeds up rider crackdown

11 hours ago
Foreigner assaults Thai man after alleged hit-and-run in Pattaya Pattaya News

Foreigner assaults Thai man after alleged hit-and-run in Pattaya

12 hours ago
Community aids suicidal woman at Bang Pakong pier Thailand News

Community aids suicidal woman at Bang Pakong pier

12 hours ago
Dope busted: British nationals caught in Kho Samui cannabis caper Koh Samui News

Dope busted: British nationals caught in Kho Samui cannabis caper

12 hours ago
Thai couple bring 24kg of cannabis to Japan in luggage mix-up Thailand News

Thai couple bring 24kg of cannabis to Japan in luggage mix-up

13 hours ago
Motorcycle crash on Highway 331 kills couple in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Motorcycle crash on Highway 331 kills couple in Chachoengsao

14 hours ago
Bridge over troubled water: BMA&#8217;s Bangkok river crossing race Bangkok News

Bridge over troubled water: BMA’s Bangkok river crossing race

14 hours ago
Rescue diver&#8217;s body found in Ping River after fishing accident Chiang Mai News

Rescue diver’s body found in Ping River after fishing accident

14 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 17, 2025
202 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thai tomboy breaks up with girlfriend for refusing to back false assault

Thai tomboy breaks up with girlfriend for refusing to back false assault

8 hours ago
Thai woman loses hand after shirt caught in motorcycle wheel

Thai woman loses hand after shirt caught in motorcycle wheel

9 hours ago
Race against crime: Phuket police crack down on illegal street racers

Race against crime: Phuket police crack down on illegal street racers

9 hours ago
Arrested Thai woman laughs after brutal murder of transwoman

Arrested Thai woman laughs after brutal murder of transwoman

9 hours ago