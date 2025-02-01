Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani

A man who rented a car and failed to return it has led police to a significant drug find in Pathum Thani. A Toyota Vios was discovered abandoned yesterday, January 31, with over 100 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) inside.

Police Colonel Kiattisak Mitprasat from Khlong Luang Police Station received a report from a car rental company representative about a large quantity of drugs found inside a vehicle that had not been returned. The car was located in Soi Boonthaworn, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province.

Upon receiving the report, the police informed their superiors and headed to the scene, accompanied by Provincial Police Region 1 Commander, Police Major General Yuthana Jonkhun, and several other officers from Khlong Luang Police Station. At the scene, they found the white Toyota Vios, with licence plate number ฌอ 2306 Bangkok, parked on the side of the road. The trunk was open, revealing two large black sacks suspected to contain over 100 kilogrammes of Ice in foil bags. The area was secured for a thorough investigation.

Jaruwan, a 41 year old relative of the car rental company owner, stated that her sister owns the rental business in Nong Khai and Bueng Kan provinces. She was asked to check on the car after a customer failed to return it after renting it from Bueng Kan. The rental agreement was from January 26 to January 29, but the vehicle was not returned.

GPS tracking indicated the car was last at the Boonthaworn company on Phahonyothin Road, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang district, on January 30 at approximately 1.45pm. A GPS technician was sent to investigate and found the keys on the car seat. The car was moved to a nearby alley, and the GPS cut-off system was fixed around 3pm. The technician returned at 2am yesterday, January 31 and found the car still there.

Jaruwan was then instructed by her sister to retrieve the vehicle. Upon opening the trunk, she discovered black bags and, after inspecting them with a cutter, found white powder inside. She immediately closed the car and notified the police out of fear.

Police Major General Yuthana Jonkhun revealed that officers are actively reviewing CCTV footage to identify the driver and locate the person who signed the rental agreement. The investigation aims to identify and apprehend those involved for legal prosecution. The exact amount of drugs is currently under forensic examination, reported KhaoSod.

