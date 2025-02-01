Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 1, 2025
176 1 minute read
Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A candidate for the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) in Phichit, Witya Mala, along with his wife, was reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan just before the election.

Witya informed his father via phone that he was being held by an unidentified group, who claimed they would release him the following day.

Advertisements

Reports reached journalists yesterday, January 31 at 5.30pm that independent candidate, Witya Mala, from District 2, Phichit province, had been abducted by a group of unknown men. Family members, unable to contact him, went to investigate. Upon reaching Witya’s home, relatives were already gathering, concerned about his disappearance, and firmly believed it was linked to the ongoing election campaign.

Saneh Mala, Witya’s father, recounted that after completing campaign activities the previous day, Witya and his wife had travelled to visit a relative studying in Nakhon Sawan. That morning, Witya informed his father of his plans to visit a temple to pray for success in the election. However, later attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.

Related Articles

Around midday, a call from Witya’s phone was received, during which he revealed he was being held in Nakhon Sawan. He mentioned that the group treating him well but was not allowed to leave before the line was disconnected.

At 5.45pm, another call was made by Witya, stating he was still being detained and would be released the next day. He assured his father that the group had no intentions of harming him, but he was unaware of their identity or affiliations. Efforts to return the call were futile. It remains unclear whether Witya’s wife is being held with him, as she does not have a phone, reported KhaoSod.

Saneh expressed that should Witya not be released the following day, he would file a complaint with the Pho Prathap Chang Police Station. For now, he remains cautious, fearing potential harm to his son, and is awaiting further developments.

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Gas explosion in Nonthaburi townhouse leaves 1 injured Central Thailand News

Gas explosion in Nonthaburi townhouse leaves 1 injured

5 hours ago
Debt-ridden woman found dead in car in Ayutthaya Central Thailand News

Debt-ridden woman found dead in car in Ayutthaya

5 hours ago
Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani Central Thailand News

Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani

5 hours ago
Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan Central Thailand News

Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan

6 hours ago
Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya Crime News

Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained Crime News

Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained

7 hours ago
Kasikornbank: Verify SIM card name by April 30 Finance

Kasikornbank: Verify SIM card name by April 30

8 hours ago
Thai police uncover illegal Bitcoin mining, costing 500 million baht Bangkok News

Thai police uncover illegal Bitcoin mining, costing 500 million baht

8 hours ago
Bangkok campaign targets rice field burning to combat air pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok campaign targets rice field burning to combat air pollution

8 hours ago
Thaksin Shinawatra allowed to leave Thailand with 5m baht surety Bangkok News

Thaksin Shinawatra allowed to leave Thailand with 5m baht surety

8 hours ago
Pattaya tourism surges with Russian and European influx Pattaya News

Pattaya tourism surges with Russian and European influx

9 hours ago
Fire devastates home in Phuket, leaves resident in shock Crime News

Fire devastates home in Phuket, leaves resident in shock

9 hours ago
Geckos&#8217; centipede battle sparks lucky number frenzy (video) Thailand News

Geckos’ centipede battle sparks lucky number frenzy (video)

9 hours ago
British dad mysteriously vanishes in Bangkok Bangkok News

British dad mysteriously vanishes in Bangkok

10 hours ago
Cold weather warning in Thailand with frost on mountain tops Bangkok News

Cold weather warning in Thailand with frost on mountain tops

10 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 31 to February 2) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 31 to February 2)

1 day ago
Russian man rescued after car crashes into tree, suspected drugs found Crime News

Russian man rescued after car crashes into tree, suspected drugs found

1 day ago
Thailand lottery players seek Chinese calendar for lucky numbers Thailand News

Thailand lottery players seek Chinese calendar for lucky numbers

1 day ago
5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand Crime News

5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand

1 day ago
Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical Bangkok News

Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical

1 day ago
Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory Chiang Mai News

Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory

1 day ago
Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life Central Thailand News

Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life

1 day ago
Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant Crime News

Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant

1 day ago
Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone Business News

Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone

1 day ago
Sacred tattoo event in Nakhon Pathom draws blessings Central Thailand News

Sacred tattoo event in Nakhon Pathom draws blessings

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 1, 2025
176 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani

Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani

5 hours ago
Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya

Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained

Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained

7 hours ago
Kasikornbank: Verify SIM card name by April 30

Kasikornbank: Verify SIM card name by April 30

8 hours ago