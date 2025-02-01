Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A candidate for the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) in Phichit, Witya Mala, along with his wife, was reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan just before the election.

Witya informed his father via phone that he was being held by an unidentified group, who claimed they would release him the following day.

Reports reached journalists yesterday, January 31 at 5.30pm that independent candidate, Witya Mala, from District 2, Phichit province, had been abducted by a group of unknown men. Family members, unable to contact him, went to investigate. Upon reaching Witya’s home, relatives were already gathering, concerned about his disappearance, and firmly believed it was linked to the ongoing election campaign.

Saneh Mala, Witya’s father, recounted that after completing campaign activities the previous day, Witya and his wife had travelled to visit a relative studying in Nakhon Sawan. That morning, Witya informed his father of his plans to visit a temple to pray for success in the election. However, later attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.

Around midday, a call from Witya’s phone was received, during which he revealed he was being held in Nakhon Sawan. He mentioned that the group treating him well but was not allowed to leave before the line was disconnected.

At 5.45pm, another call was made by Witya, stating he was still being detained and would be released the next day. He assured his father that the group had no intentions of harming him, but he was unaware of their identity or affiliations. Efforts to return the call were futile. It remains unclear whether Witya’s wife is being held with him, as she does not have a phone, reported KhaoSod.

Saneh expressed that should Witya not be released the following day, he would file a complaint with the Pho Prathap Chang Police Station. For now, he remains cautious, fearing potential harm to his son, and is awaiting further developments.

