Wheel mystery: Dead taxi driver’s tragic end shocks Pathum Thani

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a shocking discovery that sent ripples through Pathum Thani, a seemingly idle taxi turned out to hold a grim secret – a dead taxi driver.

Vendors grew suspicious when the taxi sat motionless by the roadside for hours, with passengers hopping in yet never driving away, only to find, upon opening the door, that the driver was dead.

Advertisements

At 3pm today, January 20, Second Lieutenant Rapipong Boonpuapan, Deputy Chief of Investigation at Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station, received the call that would unravel this tragic tale.

The report of a lifeless taxi driver found in his vehicle off Rangsit-Pathum Thani Road, Soi 21, triggered an immediate response from local police and the dedicated team at the Por Tek Tung Foundation.

Arriving at the scene, investigators encountered a green-and-yellow taxi, bearing a Bangkok licence plate, eerily parked in front of a bus stop sign. Seated lifelessly at the wheel was 67 year old Somnuk, whose surname has been respectfully withheld.

With the help of Por Tek Tung Foundation staff, the body was carefully removed for a thorough inspection. Initial findings revealed no signs of trauma or assault.

Curious bystanders, such as a nearby boiled corn vendor, recounted the unsettling sequence of events.

Advertisements

“I saw the taxi parked there before noon. Many passengers got in, but none drove away.”

When a fellow taxi driver honked for the car to move, there was no response. Sensing something was amiss, the vendor and some locals approached the vehicle.

They were met with the sight of the driver slumped over, neck tilted ominously. Alarmed, they quickly opened the door and realised the driver had passed away, prompting them to alert the police.

Investigating officers scoured the car but found no medication that might suggest a pre-existing health condition. Pol. Lt. Col. Rapipong Boonpuaphan documented the scene meticulously, capturing images for evidence.

The body was then transported by the Por Tek Tung Foundation to Thammasat University Hospital’s forensic department for further examination.

Efforts are now underway to contact Somnuk’s relatives so that they may claim his body and proceed with religious rites.