Cambodian worker buried alive by Chon Buri landslide saved

A Cambodian worker was miraculously rescued after being buried alive by a landslide while fitting a drainage pipe. The terrifying ordeal unfolded this morning, September 4, in an alley on Soi Wat Boonsamphan, in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Rescuers from the Sawang Boribun Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene, where they battled against time and the elements to save the worker, identified only as 28 year old Jin. The dramatic rescue operation took over an hour, with Jin trapped beneath a heavy heap of mud inside a massive 5.5-metre-deep hole.

The 55 year old foreman at the site, Pooncharat Pasitsupachote, explained that the workers were laying underground drainage pipes when disaster struck.

“The landslide happened because of the heavy rains in recent days, which saturated the soil, causing it to slide down into the hole.”

According to other workers at the scene, Jin had been in the hole for about 10 minutes when the mud suddenly collapsed on him. The incident happened so quickly that Jin had no time to retreat into the pipe for safety, leaving him completely buried by the soil.

His colleagues acted swiftly, frantically removing mud from his face to allow him to breathe until the rescuers arrived, reported The Nation.

After being freed from the clutches of the earth, Jin was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

