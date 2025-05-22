Thai bank workers in baht-tle: Dodgy staff ‘cashed in’ on scam

Three Thai bank workers have been cuffed after allegedly helping a Chinese-run scam gang launder a jaw-dropping 2.2 billion baht, through a web of fake accounts.

The dodgy trio, who worked at a branch in Pattaya, are accused of turning a blind eye while 15 Chinese nationals, all posing as tourists, opened bank accounts and swiftly drained millions in cash before fleeing the country.

The arrests, announced yesterday, May 21, by the Royal Thai Police and the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), are part of a sweeping crackdown on a sprawling cyber scam ring that’s left over 2,000 victims high and dry.

The foreign fraudsters struck in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district, where they were aided by local agents and insiders at the bank. Investigators say 118 million baht was funnelled into the accounts, with a staggering 91 million yanked out almost instantly.

Cops became suspicious when they noticed all the accounts had been opened at the same branch, with similar paperwork and all wiped clean within days.

The three rogue employees, Ms Sirilak, Ms Chutima and Mr Songpol, now face serious charges for allegedly fast-tracking the crooks and ignoring obvious red flags. They’re among five Thai suspects wanted over the con, including interpreter Ms Monthida and fixer Mr Narongrit, reported Pattaya Mail.

Four Chinese nationals, Mr Yang, Mr Xie, Mr Hang, and Mr Wu, are also in the frame, charged with fraud, money laundering and breaking Thailand’s tough Computer Crimes Act.

A police investigator said this latest bust signals a shift in scam tactics.

“They’re no longer just using Thai money mules, they’re coming in themselves to open accounts.”

The massive operation has triggered fresh calls for stricter banking checks, especially for foreigners. Government officials are urging banks to be extra cautious when dealing with tourists flashing passports and asking to open accounts on the spot.

“This is a wake-up call for the entire financial sector,” warned a police spokesperson.