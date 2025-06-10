Frenchman arrested in Pattaya for allegedly abusing 13 year old girl

A 44 year old French national has been arrested in Pattaya for allegedly paying for sex with a 13 year old girl in the northeastern province of Nong Khai.

Autret, who was apprehended on Sunday afternoon, June 8, was taken into custody from his room at the Pattaya Plaza Condotel on Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 59. His arrest follows an arrest warrant issued by Nong Khai Provincial Court on Friday, June 6. The Frenchman is accused of sexually assaulting the young girl at a hotel in Nong Khai.

The Nong Khai Provincial Police launched their investigation after the girl was reportedly sold into forced prostitution. She had come to visit her mother, who worked at a beer bar in Nong Khai, but was later coerced into sex with foreign nationals. Police allege that Autret took the girl to a hotel room, where he sexually assaulted her.

The incident came to light after the girl’s guardians reported the crime, prompting police action. A joint operation between Nong Khai Provincial Police and Pattaya Immigration Police led to his arrest.

According to Police Colonel Saksit Boonserm, Superintendent of Nong Khai Provincial Investigation Division, Autret was located at his condominium in Pattaya and arrested in coordination with Pattaya Immigration Police.

“Autret was apprehended at his Sukhumvit-area condominium after a thorough investigation by the Nong Khai authorities,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Phachara Krisanakal, Deputy Superintendent. “He has been charged with abducting a minor under 15 for indecent purposes and sexually assaulting her, regardless of consent.”

The victim’s case is part of a larger trafficking ring involving the exploitation of minors. Police suspect that additional individuals may be involved in the operation that coerced the girl into prostitution. Nong Khai police are continuing their investigation to identify and arrest other suspects, reported Bangkok Post and The Pattaya News.

Autret denied the charges, claiming his innocence and stating he would fight the case in court. He was transferred from Bang Lamung Police Station to Nong Khai for further legal proceedings.