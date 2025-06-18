50 foreigners arrested at illegal entertainment complex in Pattaya

More than 50 police officers raided an illegal entertainment complex in Pattaya, arresting 50 foreigners involved in gambling, call centre scam operation, and prostitution.

Officers from Chon Buri Immigration Bureau, Mueang Pattaya Police Station, and Pattaya Administrative Office gathered at 12.30am, yesterday, June 17, to raid the entertainment complex, which was operated in a luxury apartment block known as Holiday, located in Soi Paniad Chang in central Pattaya.

According to ThaiRath, the eight-storey apartment building contained 50 rooms decorated in a luxurious style. The ground floor served as a 24-hour check-in counter, staffed by Thai nationals acting as receptionists.

The second floor operated as an illegal casino, where 20 foreign gamblers were arrested, including 16 Chinese nationals, three Vietnamese, and one Singaporean. Officers seized gambling chips worth over 1 million baht, 10 decks of cards, and various other gambling tools.

Floors three to seven were used for accommodation and housed a luxury karaoke bar catering primarily to Chinese clientele. The bar also offered illegal sexual services.

Twenty-four foreign workers were arrested across these floors: 16 Chinese, two Singaporeans, one Cambodian, and five Burmese nationals.

The top floor served as the office for a call centre scam operation. Six Chinese nationals were arrested while working on computers.

They were found to be sending ransomware to Chinese victims, encrypting personal data and demanding ransom payments. Police confiscated nine laptops and 15 mobile phones.

The arrested gamblers were charged under Section 4 of the Gambling Act for participating in gambling activities classified under Category A, carrying penalties of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 5,000 baht, or both.

The foreign workers were arrested for violating the Immigration Act and the Act on the Management of Foreign Workers’ Employment, although specific charges and penalties were not disclosed.

The call centre operators face up to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 140,000 baht under Section 209 of the Criminal Law for being members of a criminal group acting with unlawful intent.

The raid followed information provided by Chinese suspects and a shooting victim from a previous incident in the same area at the end of May.

The suspects told police they frequently visited the Holiday apartment for gambling, prompting further investigation and the eventual raid.