Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams

Complaints regarding call centres and online scams in Thailand have surged to levels comparable to December last year, after previously reaching a low in February, as reported by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

NBTC commissioner Nathathorn Prousoontorn noted the increase in complaints is partly due to insufficient coordination in arresting fraudsters and scammers in some regions. He also pointed out that call centre gangs have been consistently updating their tactics, including the use of communication networks through low-Earth-orbit satellites.

In response, the NBTC is urging telecom operators to adhere to additional measures designed to combat these scams.

These measures were introduced to support the amended emergency decree on cybercrime prevention and suppression, effective from April 13.

The number of complaints and associated damages rose significantly between 2023 and 2024, but saw a decline from mid-last year as state agencies implemented stricter anti-scam measures. However, Nathathorn highlighted that while many mule account offenders have been arrested, the primary culprits remain at large, continuing their operations across global communication networks.

“Our country represents a significant market, and these individuals will not easily leave. We must persistently enforce preventive measures in collaboration with all agencies.”

To bolster the enforcement of the amended emergency decree on cybercrime, the NBTC has proposed new regulations for telecom operators. These include the requirement to monitor and immediately suspend services for suspicious calling behaviours as alerted by the NBTC, and to verify the accuracy of newly registered numbers within the first week.

Furthermore, operators are prohibited from allowing unauthorised SIM boxes to connect to their networks. The NBTC will also limit foreigners to a maximum of three SIM card registrations per mobile service provider, requiring passport verification for registration, reported Bangkok Post.

Tourists using SIM cards under tourist packages will be unable to extend usage beyond 60 days without re-registering to verify their identity with the service provider. These proposed regulations are on the agenda for the NBTC board meeting, though they have not yet received approval.