Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams

Mule account arrests rise but main culprits still operate globally

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
182 1 minute read
Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams
Photo of NBTC commissioner Police General Nathathorn Prousoontorn courtesy of Bangkok Post

Complaints regarding call centres and online scams in Thailand have surged to levels comparable to December last year, after previously reaching a low in February, as reported by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

NBTC commissioner Nathathorn Prousoontorn noted the increase in complaints is partly due to insufficient coordination in arresting fraudsters and scammers in some regions. He also pointed out that call centre gangs have been consistently updating their tactics, including the use of communication networks through low-Earth-orbit satellites.

In response, the NBTC is urging telecom operators to adhere to additional measures designed to combat these scams.

These measures were introduced to support the amended emergency decree on cybercrime prevention and suppression, effective from April 13.

Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams | News by Thaiger
Photo of a retired nurse who lost nearly 12 million baht in a romance scam courtesy of Bangkok Post

The number of complaints and associated damages rose significantly between 2023 and 2024, but saw a decline from mid-last year as state agencies implemented stricter anti-scam measures. However, Nathathorn highlighted that while many mule account offenders have been arrested, the primary culprits remain at large, continuing their operations across global communication networks.

“Our country represents a significant market, and these individuals will not easily leave. We must persistently enforce preventive measures in collaboration with all agencies.”

To bolster the enforcement of the amended emergency decree on cybercrime, the NBTC has proposed new regulations for telecom operators. These include the requirement to monitor and immediately suspend services for suspicious calling behaviours as alerted by the NBTC, and to verify the accuracy of newly registered numbers within the first week.

Related Articles
Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams | News by Thaiger
Photo of a call scam suspect in Chon Buri province on Sunday, June 15, courtesy of Bangkok Post

Furthermore, operators are prohibited from allowing unauthorised SIM boxes to connect to their networks. The NBTC will also limit foreigners to a maximum of three SIM card registrations per mobile service provider, requiring passport verification for registration, reported Bangkok Post.

Tourists using SIM cards under tourist packages will be unable to extend usage beyond 60 days without re-registering to verify their identity with the service provider. These proposed regulations are on the agenda for the NBTC board meeting, though they have not yet received approval.

Latest Thailand News
German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun Pattaya News

German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun

6 minutes ago
Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement South Thailand News

Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement

14 minutes ago
Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya Pattaya News

Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya

20 minutes ago
Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production Crime News

Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production

27 minutes ago
False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party Thailand News

False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party

40 minutes ago
Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer Crime News

Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer

53 minutes ago
Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons Crime News

Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons

1 hour ago
Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video) Phuket News

Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video)

1 hour ago
Transport Ministry to launch contractor oversight system in August Bangkok News

Transport Ministry to launch contractor oversight system in August

1 hour ago
Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party Crime News

Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party

2 hours ago
Fast track to Formula fun: Thailand revs up for F1 bid Thailand News

Fast track to Formula fun: Thailand revs up for F1 bid

2 hours ago
Thailand joins list of safest countries for tourists by US Thailand News

Thailand joins list of safest countries for tourists by US

2 hours ago
Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama Phuket News

Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama

2 hours ago
Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi Thailand News

Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi

2 hours ago
Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai Crime News

Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai

3 hours ago
Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges Business News

Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges

4 hours ago
Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation Thailand News

Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation

4 hours ago
How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets Finance

How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets

4 hours ago
Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her Thailand News

Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her

4 hours ago
Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents Thailand News

Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents

4 hours ago
EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion Thailand News

EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion

4 hours ago
Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk&#8217;s blessing Thailand News

Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk’s blessing

4 hours ago
Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams Thailand News

Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams

5 hours ago
Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand Thailand News

Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand

5 hours ago
100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion Pattaya News

100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
182 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x