Thailand ranks fifth for Chinese tourists, boosting cultural ties

Thailand continues to be one of the top five destinations for Chinese tourists, as the government intensifies efforts to improve the travel experiences of its visitors.

According to data from Alipay and its network, Thailand ranks as the fifth most popular destination for Chinese travellers during extended holidays. It follows Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, and South Korea, as stated by deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan yesterday, May 11.

This popularity is attributed to various factors, including a diverse range of tourist attractions, cultural richness, and the friendliness and hospitality of its people. Additionally, the convenience of payment through the Alipay system, widely used in restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and public transport, contributes significantly to this appeal.

To further stimulate Chinese interest in Thai tourism, the government is organising a special event titled Sawasdee Ni Hao on May 29. This event will bring Chinese operators and media to Thailand to experience the country’s tourism offerings directly.

The initiative also seeks to strengthen cultural connections between the two countries and promote tourism activities, according to Sasikarn. She emphasised the government’s dedication to enhancing Thailand’s overall tourism quality, ensuring the nation remains a leading global destination.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported that in the first quarter of 2025, Thailand received over 9.5 million international visitors. Chinese tourists led the numbers with more than 1.33 million arrivals, followed by 1.15 million Malaysians and 722,202 Russians, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is considering reducing its 2025 target for international tourist arrivals due to a sharp 30% decline in Chinese visitors.

To counteract the drop, TAT plans to inject 2 billion baht into the We Travel Together domestic tourism stimulus campaign, set to launch next month.

Speaking at the third Capital Market Meets the Government event hosted by the Thai Capital Market Business Council (FETCO) on May 8, Teerasak Thepensri, TAT’s Deputy Governor for Policy and Planning, noted that the original goal of 37.46 million foreign tourists and 3.4 trillion baht in revenue may be revised to approximately 35.54 million visitors, roughly on par with last year’s figures. Chinese arrivals are now projected at just 4 million for the year.