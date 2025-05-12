Thailand ranks fifth for Chinese tourists, boosting cultural ties

Push for better tourist experiences aims to attract more visitors

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 day agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
76 1 minute read
Thailand ranks fifth for Chinese tourists, boosting cultural ties
Picture courtesy of Sumit Chinchane, Unsplash

Thailand continues to be one of the top five destinations for Chinese tourists, as the government intensifies efforts to improve the travel experiences of its visitors.

According to data from Alipay and its network, Thailand ranks as the fifth most popular destination for Chinese travellers during extended holidays. It follows Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, and South Korea, as stated by deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan yesterday, May 11.

This popularity is attributed to various factors, including a diverse range of tourist attractions, cultural richness, and the friendliness and hospitality of its people. Additionally, the convenience of payment through the Alipay system, widely used in restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and public transport, contributes significantly to this appeal.

To further stimulate Chinese interest in Thai tourism, the government is organising a special event titled Sawasdee Ni Hao on May 29. This event will bring Chinese operators and media to Thailand to experience the country’s tourism offerings directly.

Related Articles

The initiative also seeks to strengthen cultural connections between the two countries and promote tourism activities, according to Sasikarn. She emphasised the government’s dedication to enhancing Thailand’s overall tourism quality, ensuring the nation remains a leading global destination.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported that in the first quarter of 2025, Thailand received over 9.5 million international visitors. Chinese tourists led the numbers with more than 1.33 million arrivals, followed by 1.15 million Malaysians and 722,202 Russians, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is considering reducing its 2025 target for international tourist arrivals due to a sharp 30% decline in Chinese visitors.

To counteract the drop, TAT plans to inject 2 billion baht into the We Travel Together domestic tourism stimulus campaign, set to launch next month.

Speaking at the third Capital Market Meets the Government event hosted by the Thai Capital Market Business Council (FETCO) on May 8, Teerasak Thepensri, TAT’s Deputy Governor for Policy and Planning, noted that the original goal of 37.46 million foreign tourists and 3.4 trillion baht in revenue may be revised to approximately 35.54 million visitors, roughly on par with last year’s figures. Chinese arrivals are now projected at just 4 million for the year.

Latest Thailand News
Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp Crime News

Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp

1 minute ago
A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge Property

A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge

16 minutes ago
Ko Samui waterfall horror lands British soldier in deep debt Koh Samui News

Ko Samui waterfall horror lands British soldier in deep debt

17 minutes ago
Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman Koh Samui News

Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman

28 minutes ago
Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom Thailand News

Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom

40 minutes ago
Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover Thailand News

Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover

51 minutes ago
Fake gun robbery foiled as thief&#8217;s motorcycle runs out of fuel Crime News

Fake gun robbery foiled as thief’s motorcycle runs out of fuel

1 hour ago
Sex, lies and seaside sweeps: Pattaya cops accused of cover up Pattaya News

Sex, lies and seaside sweeps: Pattaya cops accused of cover up

1 hour ago
Drunk taxi driver tees off in Phuket road rage meltdown Phuket News

Drunk taxi driver tees off in Phuket road rage meltdown

2 hours ago
Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week Covid-19 News

Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week

2 hours ago
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific&#8217;s F&#038;B future Events

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific’s F&B future

2 hours ago
BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory Thailand News

BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory

2 hours ago
Danish man vanishes after no-show at Thailand airport Thailand News

Danish man vanishes after no-show at Thailand airport

2 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam

4 hours ago
Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror Hua Hin News

Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror

4 hours ago
Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute Thailand News

Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute

4 hours ago
Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely Bangkok News

Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely

4 hours ago
Elderly couple hit by pickup truck in Kanchanaburi collision Thailand News

Elderly couple hit by pickup truck in Kanchanaburi collision

4 hours ago
Mud, sweat and tiers: Probe into fatal Phuket landslide stuck in dirt Phuket News

Mud, sweat and tiers: Probe into fatal Phuket landslide stuck in dirt

4 hours ago
Israeli man arrested for illegal motorcycle rentals on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Israeli man arrested for illegal motorcycle rentals on Koh Pha Ngan

5 hours ago
Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar Krabi News

Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar

5 hours ago
KAWS:HOLIDAY returns for a grand spectacle in Bangkok Events

KAWS:HOLIDAY returns for a grand spectacle in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Hanging by a thread: Phuket rocked by third tragic suicide in a week Phuket News

Hanging by a thread: Phuket rocked by third tragic suicide in a week

5 hours ago
Chon Buri school scam: Parents allege fake certificates and fees Crime News

Chon Buri school scam: Parents allege fake certificates and fees

5 hours ago
Baht to the future: 20 baht Bangkok train fare plan on fast track Bangkok News

Baht to the future: 20 baht Bangkok train fare plan on fast track

5 hours ago
Thailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 day agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
76 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

‘Hello, Ni Hao’ campaign woos Chinese tourists back to Thailand

‘Hello, Ni Hao’ campaign woos Chinese tourists back to Thailand

1 week ago
Chinese tourists vanish, Pattaya cruise sinks into crisis

Chinese tourists vanish, Pattaya cruise sinks into crisis

1 week ago
Thailand vows to tackle dual pricing after tourist complaints

Thailand vows to tackle dual pricing after tourist complaints

2 weeks ago
Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure

Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x