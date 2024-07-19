Business ties: Thailand extends visa-free stay for Hongkongers

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s extension of visa-free visits for Hong Kong residents is expected to bolster business relations and entice more visitors from the financial hub, despite a recent murder-suicide incident in Bangkok, according to industry leaders. The tragic event, involving six people, has not deterred travel plans, they emphasised.

Anthony Lam Sai-ho, Executive Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, praised the visa extension, stating it would greatly benefit Hong Kong businesses operating in Thailand. This announcement followed Thailand’s decision, made on Monday, to extend visa-free entry for 93 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, from 30 days to 60 days. The initiative aims to rejuvenate Thailand’s tourism sector.

“Many of our members operate factories in Thailand and need to meet clients, ensure machinery is operating properly, or stay long-term for training purposes.”

As CEO of Golden Resources Development International, Lam highlighted Thailand’s status as a developed manufacturing hub with robust connections to Hong Kong. He pointed out that industries such as automobiles, textiles, and food production in Hong Kong maintain close ties with Thai businesses.

Tiffie Cheung Hoi-tung, a digital marketing professional in her 30s, said the visa extension simplifies her ability to work and travel in Thailand. Having spent two separate two-month periods working remotely from Thailand over the past two years, she found the visa extension particularly beneficial.

“The extension to 60 days makes it a lot more convenient for me to travel and work as it gives me more time to settle down, and rent for accommodation over a longer period is also more value for money.”

Cheung has been drawn to northern Thailand because of its low cost of living, which she estimates to be a quarter of that in Hong Kong.

“As I work Mondays to Fridays and can only travel on the weekends, a longer stay is better for me.”

Roger Hu Wai-chung, a Hong Kong resident who has lived in Thailand for 20 years, believes the new visa measure will benefit those with relatives in Thailand or retirees who enjoy extended stays in the country.

“With more than 70 provinces, the longer stay can allow tourists to travel the country more extensively. A longer stay would ultimately mean more tourist dollars for the country.”

Thailand-Hong Kong ties

The Hong Kong Immigration Department stated that the measure is poised to enhance tourism, cultural, and economic ties between Thailand and Hong Kong. According to Thai statistics, nearly 15 million tourists visited Thailand in the first five months of 2024, generating 700 billion baht in revenue. Tourists from mainland China topped the list with 2.91 million visitors, while Hong Kong ranked 16th with 317,954 visitors.

Hu assured that Hong Kong residents should not be overly concerned about safety in Thailand following the discovery of six foreigners’ bodies in a Bangkok hotel. The deceased Vietnamese individuals, found in a room at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok on Tuesday night, were believed to have been killed by 56 year old Vietnamese-American Sherine Chong using cyanide before Chong took her own life with the same poison.

Bangkok police reported that the incident, involving individuals of Vietnamese origin, stemmed from a debt-related investment dispute. Among the deceased were four Vietnamese nationals and two US-Vietnamese citizens. Hu reiterated that the hotel is reputable and popular with Hongkongers, being close to the Erawan Shrine, a major tourist attraction and that the deaths were an isolated incident.

Steve Huen Kwok-chuen, Executive Director of travel agency EGL Tours, mentioned that the company currently has four tour groups in Bangkok, and their plans remain unaffected by the news, reported Bangkok Post.

“Our customers understood that it was a stand-alone incident.”