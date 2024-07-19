Slapstick meth dealer flees from police, runs into wall, gets caught

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A slapstick meth dealer in Nakhon Ratchasima was apprehended in a drug raid on his residence, where he attempted to flee, but ran into a wall in his drug-fuelled haste. He was promptly caught by the police, who discovered his hidden stash of methamphetamine.

Police from the Khon Buri Police Station, led by Deputy Superintendent Decho Phengleng, and Investigation Inspector Somboon Phimphakdee raided a house in Ban Mai sub-district, Khon Buri district, yesterday, July 18, at around 1pm.

The raid followed reports of suspicious activities at the residence over several days, with known drug-related records linked to one of the inhabitants.

As police approached the house, the suspected meth dealer sprinted towards the back exit in a daring attempt to escape. While fleeing, he ran into a wall, sustaining minor abrasions on his cheek.

Police quickly apprehended him, identifying him as 25 year old Thanasan, more widely known by his nickname “Ford.” Upon questioning, he admitted to consuming methamphetamine earlier and explained he attempted to flee upon seeing the officers.

A search of the house led to the discovery of 7,200 meth tablets hidden in a shoulder bag, which was concealed in the engine compartment of a pickup truck parked outside. Thanasan confessed to obtaining the drugs from an agent in Nong Bunnak district, neighbouring Khon Buri. He revealed this was his third transaction with the agent, having recently ordered 10,000 tablets to resell locally.

Thanasan detailed his sales strategy, explaining he sold the drugs both in bulk and in smaller quantities. He offered 200-tablet bags for 4,500 baht each while retailing smaller amounts at three tablets for 100 baht.

Police recorded his statement as evidence and are now investigating further to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the drug network. Thanasan has been handed over to the Khon Buri police station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.