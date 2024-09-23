Burmese man condemned for preaching Christianity to Buddhist novices

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:29, 23 September 2024| Updated: 17:29, 23 September 2024
51 1 minute read
Burmese man condemned for preaching Christianity to Buddhist novices
Photo via personal Facebook account of the Burmese language teacher

A Thai Buddhist academic criticised a Burmese man and a Thai woman for posing as English language teachers to preach Christianity to novices at a temple in the central province of Ang Thong.

Thai academic Jaturong Jong-asa shared pictures posted by the Burmese man on Facebook on Friday, September 20. The pictures showed a group of young novices raising their hands in the air, with the Burmese man and his Thai assistant standing in front of them. The Burmese man stated in the caption…

Advertisements

Monks are getting saved in Thailand. Praise Jesus. One of the monks was healed from a broken heart while we were praying for healing. Glory be to God.”

Jaturong criticised the actions of the two.

Related news

“What is the monk committee in Phothong district of Ang Thong province doing now? Why do you allow these young novices to shout hallelujah to the god of another religion like this?

“This Burmese man, or this pastor, is a truly bad person. Don’t you know your boundaries? You don’t respect other religions by doing this. What about your visa? Healing? Damn!”

The Burmese man’s post also included videos of him discussing Christianity-related topics with the novices. One of the novices came forward to share his experience of heartbreak and said that praying in the Christian way helped him recover.

Advertisements

“We did not do this (cure the novice). Jesus did this.”

Channel 3 later reported that the incident took place at Tha Khlong Temple in Ang Thong province. The abbot, Sarawut Tanwaro, told the media that the foreign man had offered free English language lessons to the novices at the temple. He found it useful, so he allowed the Burmese man to conduct the class.

The abbot stated that he did not expect the Burmese man to secretly preach Christianity during the class. The abbot promised to stop such actions and hoped this would be a lesson for other temples.

Burmese man promotes Christianity in temple
Photo via Facebook/ จตุรงค์ สำรอง จงอาษา

Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Baht-boom fallout: Thai economy in choppy waters after Fed slash

Baht-boom fallout: Thai economy in choppy waters after Fed slash

Published: 16:41, 23 September 2024
Caught in a pickle: Pattaya thief bites off more than he can chew

Caught in a pickle: Pattaya thief bites off more than he can chew

Published: 16:38, 23 September 2024
Condor resumes direct flights from Frankfurt to Thailand

Condor resumes direct flights from Frankfurt to Thailand

Published: 16:21, 23 September 2024
Burmese man found tied up and seriously injured in Rayong

Burmese man found tied up and seriously injured in Rayong

Published: 15:57, 23 September 2024