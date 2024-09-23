Take Eat Easy Yenakart: al-fresco American classics with a twist

Nestled in the heart of Chong Nonsi, Take Eat Easy Yenakart offers a delightful fusion of classic American cuisine with an elevated fine dining twist. Located just off Yenakart Road, this hidden gem promises more than only exquisite food — it delivers an unforgettable dining experience.

The beautifully designed outdoor seating area offers the perfect ambiance and intimacy for a luxurious dining experience, whether during the day or under the stars, with co-workers, friends, or family. This spot is a prime choice for those seeking a blend of comfort and sophistication in the heart of Bangkok.

American classics with a fine dining flair

At Take Eat Easy Yenakart, familiar American comfort food is reimagined, with dishes that feel both nostalgic and refined. Whether you’re a fan of traditional hearty fare or delicate flavours, this restaurant’s menu will impress every palate.

Start your journey with the pepper and lime beef jerky, a sweet and spicy starter sure to get your tastebuds firing. Then, savour Take Eat Easy’s steamed artichoke castro with cream sauce, a delicate yet nourishing appetiser balancing robust flavours with melt-in-your-mouth textures. While you’re enjoying appetisers, you can’t miss out on trying their chickpea-anchovy salad with hummus and smoked pecorino, a favourite of Take Eat Easy co-founder, Nika.

To round out your first course, make sure to order the beef tartare with quail egg, offering rich flavours thanks to Take Eat Easy’s use of house made spice blends. Then, if you’re a sandwich lover, the Reuben waffle offers a unique twist on an American classic. Nestling tender pastrami and melted cheese upon a crisp and fluffy waffle, make sure to order a side of tangy coleslaw (a staple of American barbecue cuisine) to cut through the richness!

Pasta, seafood, and hearty mains

Ready for something heartier? Nothing screams Stars and Stripes more than succulent and juicy ribs glazed to perfection. Guaranteed to satisfy your cravings for rich and savoury goodness, Take Eat Easy’s ribs are consistently the favourite menu item of diners.

For pasta connoisseurs, there are two standout options. The chorizo rigatoni offers a spicy, flavourful kick, with each bite showcasing a perfect balance between el dente pasta and rich, smoky sausage. Alternatively, the Aglio e Olio with tiger prawns blending succulent seafood with garlic and olive oil is perfect for those seeking a lighter, yet satisfying meal.

Paying homage to our childhoods, Take Eat Easy’s grilled cheese and tomato soup elevates the classic flavours you have come to know and love. Each bite of this perfectly toasted sandwich melts in your mouth, and the accompanying tomato soup offers a warm, comforting flavour. Be ready to feel right at home while eating in the heart of Bangkok.

Sweet endings you can’t miss

No meal at Take Eat Easy Yenakart would be complete without indulging in their banana cake with salted caramel, coffee butter, and parmigiano reggiano. Moist and rich, the cake itself is a treat, but the salted caramel topping elevates it to a whole new level, offering an irresistible sweet and salty flavour profile.

For those looking for a tropical twist, the mango coconut waffles are an absolute must. Or, for a more indulgent end to your meal, try the pan con coco, chocolate ganache paired with bread and olive oil. While you’re enjoying your meal or just sitting back and relaxing with company, make sure to visit Take Eat Easy Yenakart’s cocktail bar for a refreshing beverage.

A stunning location for all occasions

Beyond the mouth-watering food, the location itself is a draw. Set in a tranquil part of Chong Nonsi, the restaurant’s courtyard is perfect for both daytime brunches and elegant dinners under the stars. Surrounded by greenery and away from the bustling city streets, the setting adds a touch of serenity to your dining experience, making it an ideal venue for romantic dinners, family gatherings, or simply a quiet retreat with friends.

Take Eat Easy Yenakart offers a dining experience that goes beyond the food on your plate. It’s a harmonious blend of comfort, elegance, and a touch of American nostalgia. Set in one of Bangkok’s most charming locations, Take Eat Easy offers idyllic dining from 8am until midnight. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, this fine dining establishment is sure to impress. Don’t miss out on this perfect fusion of homely flavours and culinary creativity.