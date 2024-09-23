Thailand seeks ITU extension for satellite orbital slot until 2025

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is seeking a one-year extension from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to continue using the 50.5° East satellite orbital slot beyond its expiration on November 27.

The request is part of a broader effort to finalise the awarding of rights for two unsold orbital slot packages, including the 142° East slot and a combined package of the 50.5°E and 51°E slots, by the end of the year.

NBTC acting Secretary-General Trairat Viriyasirikul disclosed that the regulator has been in discussions with ITU officials for several months. The ITU has allowed NBTC to submit its extension proposal on October 21, with the ITU’s radio regulation panel set to review it in November.

Significant amendments have been made to the awarding conditions to attract more bidders, with plans to conduct a new round of awards in October. Trairat explained that the process will take a considerable period.

“Even if the planned awarding of rights occurs according to the timeline, it will take time for the winning bidder to procure a satellite and launch it to the 50.5°E orbital slot… That’s why the NBTC is asking the ITU for a one-year extension for the slot’s expiry date.”

Earlier this year, NBTC’s first auction in January offered five packages of satellite orbital slots, with the 50.5°E and 51°E slots, as well as the 142°E slot, remaining unsold.

New plan devised

An attempt to auction these unsold packages on August 24 saw no successful bids, as the two companies that picked up bid envelopes failed to submit them by the July 23 deadline. Consequently, NBTC devised a new plan, combining open direct awards and beauty contest methods, to distribute the rights.

In a move to boost interest, the NBTC board has scrapped a condition requiring winning bidders to launch a satellite within three years. NBTC Commissioner Thanapant Raicharoen confirmed the board’s unanimous decision to ease the burden on potential bidders. However, bidders must still ensure the country’s right to use the orbital slots through various alternatives.

SET-listed satellite operator Thaicom has called for the NBTC to place greater emphasis on bidders’ business experience when awarding the unsold orbital slots. Thaicom’s Chief Executive, Patompob Suwansiri, highlighted that the beauty contest method currently assigns 40% weight to the potential success of a project proposal and only 25% to the bidder’s experience. The remaining assessment criteria include financial information and the benefits to the state.

The NBTC is determined to finalise the awarding process promptly to ensure the timely procurement and launch of satellites, maintaining Thailand’s right to these valuable orbital slots, reported Bangkok Post.