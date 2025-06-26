Husband hides in pineapple field after Sri Racha knife rampage

Wife stabbed to death after fiery row in Thailand flat

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott6 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
60 1 minute read
Husband hides in pineapple field after Sri Racha knife rampage
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A newlywed’s flat turned into a house of horror after a blazing row between a young couple ended in bloodshed, with the husband fleeing into a pineapple field to dodge arrest in Sri Racha.

Police were called to a rented room in Moo 5, Khao Khansong, Sri Racha, just after 7pm, Monday, June 23 where they found 21 year old Nannaphat Wandi from Udon Thani lying dead on the bedroom floor, covered in stab wounds.

Neighbours said the victim and her husband, 22 year old Supachai Sricharoen, had been married just over a year. They told police they heard furious shouting before Supachai was seen speeding off on a motorbike, heading in the direction of Rayong.

A manhunt was launched, and the suspect was found hours later cowering in a pineapple field, having dumped his motorbike nearby. Officers from Bowin Police Station, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Somkid Yanphan, arrested him without incident and hauled him back to the scene for questioning.

Supachai, clearly shaken, gave only a brief statement.

“We argued because of stress from work. I lost control.”

He admitted stabbing his wife multiple times before fleeing in panic.

Related Articles

Pattaya News reported that the suspect was taken to Bowin Police Station for further questioning and will face legal proceedings for murder. Investigators are continuing to gather witness statements and forensic evidence to build their case.

Husband hides in pineapple field after Sri Racha knife rampage | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Husband hides in pineapple field after Sri Racha knife rampage | News by Thaiger

The gruesome killing adds to a growing list of grim headlines from Sri Racha. Just last month, a defrocked monk in the district was accused of molesting a 13 year old girl, with fresh claims later emerging from a 16 year old boy who alleged abuse and hush money.

His mother told police she feared for his safety, with the monk’s followers allegedly watching their home.

With violence and scandal mounting in the once-sleepy coastal town, locals are now asking: what’s really going on in Sri Racha?

Latest Thailand News
Husband hides in pineapple field after Sri Racha knife rampage Thailand News

Husband hides in pineapple field after Sri Racha knife rampage

6 minutes ago
Bangkok protest shuts hospital clinics, triggers traffic meltdown Bangkok News

Bangkok protest shuts hospital clinics, triggers traffic meltdown

15 minutes ago
Cambodian vendors leave Chong Chom market amid border tensions Crime News

Cambodian vendors leave Chong Chom market amid border tensions

28 minutes ago
Swinging street: Catfight erupts near Pattaya Walking Street (video) Thailand News

Swinging street: Catfight erupts near Pattaya Walking Street (video)

40 minutes ago
Thai PM faces court showdown over leaked call to Hun Sen Thailand News

Thai PM faces court showdown over leaked call to Hun Sen

47 minutes ago
Amnuay Silpa School among finalists for World’s Best School Prizes Education

Amnuay Silpa School among finalists for World’s Best School Prizes

53 minutes ago
Explosive motorcycle at Phuket Airport safely destroyed Phuket News

Explosive motorcycle at Phuket Airport safely destroyed

1 hour ago
People’s Party wavers on Bhumjaithai’s shock no-confidence move Bangkok News

People’s Party wavers on Bhumjaithai’s shock no-confidence move

1 hour ago
Legless British tourist sprawls sparks mile-long jam in Pattaya Thailand News

Legless British tourist sprawls sparks mile-long jam in Pattaya

1 hour ago
73 year old woman falls to death from Bangkok condominium Bangkok News

73 year old woman falls to death from Bangkok condominium

2 hours ago
EC Markets makes waves at the iFX Expo International 2025 in Limassol Finance

EC Markets makes waves at the iFX Expo International 2025 in Limassol

2 hours ago
Bolt from the blue: Knifeman clash sparks soi showdown in Pattaya Pattaya News

Bolt from the blue: Knifeman clash sparks soi showdown in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Paetongtarn visits Sa Kaeo for border security and crime talks Thailand News

Paetongtarn visits Sa Kaeo for border security and crime talks

2 hours ago
Bangkok cops arrest major drug dealer, seizing drugs worth millions Bangkok News

Bangkok cops arrest major drug dealer, seizing drugs worth millions

2 hours ago
Burning questions: Inferno brews above famed Pattaya beer bar Pattaya News

Burning questions: Inferno brews above famed Pattaya beer bar

2 hours ago
Thailand urged to act on gender law after marriage bill Bangkok News

Thailand urged to act on gender law after marriage bill

2 hours ago
Heavy thunderstorms to hit 50 Thai provinces, warnings issued Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy thunderstorms to hit 50 Thai provinces, warnings issued

2 hours ago
Motorcycle crash leaves trio bloodied in late-night Pattaya smash Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash leaves trio bloodied in late-night Pattaya smash

3 hours ago
Market row turns ugly as perfume punks brawl in Pattaya Pattaya News

Market row turns ugly as perfume punks brawl in Pattaya

3 hours ago
2 rescued from ravine after motorbike crash near Patong Phuket News

2 rescued from ravine after motorbike crash near Patong

18 hours ago
Chiang Rai café caught serving kratom tea to schoolkids Thailand News

Chiang Rai café caught serving kratom tea to schoolkids

18 hours ago
Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani Thailand News

Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani

19 hours ago
MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit Thailand News

MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit

19 hours ago
Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust Pattaya News

Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust

19 hours ago
Thailand’s cannabis crackdown: New rules could kill the green rush Cannabis News

Thailand’s cannabis crackdown: New rules could kill the green rush

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott6 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
60 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x