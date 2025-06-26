Husband hides in pineapple field after Sri Racha knife rampage

A newlywed’s flat turned into a house of horror after a blazing row between a young couple ended in bloodshed, with the husband fleeing into a pineapple field to dodge arrest in Sri Racha.

Police were called to a rented room in Moo 5, Khao Khansong, Sri Racha, just after 7pm, Monday, June 23 where they found 21 year old Nannaphat Wandi from Udon Thani lying dead on the bedroom floor, covered in stab wounds.

Neighbours said the victim and her husband, 22 year old Supachai Sricharoen, had been married just over a year. They told police they heard furious shouting before Supachai was seen speeding off on a motorbike, heading in the direction of Rayong.

A manhunt was launched, and the suspect was found hours later cowering in a pineapple field, having dumped his motorbike nearby. Officers from Bowin Police Station, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Somkid Yanphan, arrested him without incident and hauled him back to the scene for questioning.

Supachai, clearly shaken, gave only a brief statement.

“We argued because of stress from work. I lost control.”

He admitted stabbing his wife multiple times before fleeing in panic.

Pattaya News reported that the suspect was taken to Bowin Police Station for further questioning and will face legal proceedings for murder. Investigators are continuing to gather witness statements and forensic evidence to build their case.

The gruesome killing adds to a growing list of grim headlines from Sri Racha. Just last month, a defrocked monk in the district was accused of molesting a 13 year old girl, with fresh claims later emerging from a 16 year old boy who alleged abuse and hush money.

His mother told police she feared for his safety, with the monk’s followers allegedly watching their home.

With violence and scandal mounting in the once-sleepy coastal town, locals are now asking: what’s really going on in Sri Racha?