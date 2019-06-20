Bryde’s whale carcass washed up on Samut Prakan beach | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thailand

Bryde’s whale carcass washed up on Samut Prakan beach

PHOTOS: ThaiWhales / DMCR

The carcass of a Bryde’s whale has been found near a mangrove forest in Samut Prakan today.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources report that they were notified by staff on an oil ship three days ago that the Bryde’s whale was found dead floating in the sea off Samut Prakan.

The DMCR officers searched for it at the time but failed. Today the dead Bryde’s whale was located near a mangrove forest in Samut Prakan. Its remains were taken back to find the cause of death.

Thailand

Norwegian man seriously injured after van collides with a truck in Lopburi

June 20, 2019

PHOTOS: Motorlance Lopburi

A 50 year old Norwegian man has sustained serious injuries while four other Thai passengers sustained minor injuries when a van collided with a truck in Lopburi, north of Bangkok, this morning.

Rescue workers say that they were notified of the accident this morning on the Saraburi – Lomsak Road in Chaibadan, Lopburi. The left hand side of the van was ripped open from the impact with the truck.

In total there were five injuries. Four of them were Thais who sustained minor injuries. A 50 year old Norwegian man sustained serious injuries. All were rushed to hospital.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Thailand

Vietnam and Thailand top Asia Pacific destinations for Russians

June 20, 2019

Vietnam is becoming one of the top destinations in the Asia Pacific region for Russian visitors, with the favourite Thailand still a close second, according to global travel analysis firm ForwardKeys.

The ForwardKeys survey reports that Vietnam saw the highest increase in Russian market seat capacity at 153%, followed by Thailand and the Maldives, which saw a growth of 125% and 58%, respectively. The Republic of Korea and India also saw seat capacity rising by more than 30%.

Vietnam is emerging as a favourite destination for Russian holiday-goers in recent years and is expected to surpass its neighbour Thailand, a favoured Russian haunt for a long time.

Market observers say the launch of direct air connections from multiple secondary and tertiary cities in Russia to Vietnam’s popular beach towns have propped up the Russian tourism boom.

The central province of Khanh Hoa, home to the famous beach town of Nha Trang City, has been much loved by Russian tourists, accounting for one fifth of total foreign arrivals in Vietnam.

Last year, Russian tourist arrivals to Khanh Hoa reached nearly 400,000, up 1.5% year-on-year, making it the second biggest feeder market for local tourism after China.

Vietnam received a record high of 606,000 Russians last year, accounting for 4% of total foreign tourist arrivals.

SOURCE: Vietnam Plus

Business

Where to post all of your job positions: Completely free!

June 20, 2019

Recruitment can cost you more than you realize. You do not want to sacrifice candidate quality, but you don’t wish to spend too much time and money to find them.

All types of employers are searching online for platforms they can use to post their job positions for free. From social networking websites to job boards, there are many ways to post your job positions for free.

The main benefits of posting an online job for free, there are no advertising costs which would result in a potentially lower cost per hire, exposure to new and wider audiences. The downside, however, is the time you will spend listing your job positions, managing and tracking them successfully, the type of job seekers and their relevance to the job.

At the end of the day, no employer would like to waste their time and promote job positions — free or not — and attract a non-relevant talent pool or drown in a sea of resumes from unqualified job seekers.

Where you can post your job positions online for free?

On JobCute

JobCute’s job postings allow you to effectively recruit and engage with qualified candidates.

Their matching jobs and search engine system helps large numbers of visitors to find the right job. More than 90% of the Jobseekers on JobCute have a full profile, which helps to match candidates to your job listing and they will be high-quality candidates which can help to reduce your turnover of staff.

“We already have a careers page on our company website. Why should we post our jobs also on JobCute?

Besides the fact that you will get higher exposure and allow a candidate who did not visit your website to apply for a job on JobCute is simple, easy and fast.

Career page/search platform

Ensure recruitment managers keep the content relevant and updated. Also, make sure you have a top quality job description that can fit an online search platform.

It’s important to make sure your job descriptions are updated or SEO optimized before listing them on job posting portals.

Social media

Use social media to post your job positions and start with the places your company already has a social presence on. You can also post the job positions on relevant groups/online community. Just make sure your posts are always updated and relevant to keep your social presence good.

Community job boards

The vast majority of universities and colleges offer to post job positions for free. If you are looking for a short term intern or a graduate student, this would be a good place to post your jobs positions.

3 reasons to post your job positions on JobCute:

  1. 100% free with no surprises.
  2. The JobCute support team can help you list all of your job positions within 5 minutes.
  3. With JobCute, you can easily track and manage your company profile and your job listing and see exactly who is engaging and matching with your job positions.
