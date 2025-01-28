British woman jailed after collecting debt from Thai millionaire

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin48 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
164 2 minutes read
British woman jailed after collecting debt from Thai millionaire
Photo by Rachel Stallard via Daily Mail

A British woman accused a Thai millionaire of bribing police to have her jailed after she travelled from the UK to Thailand to collect an unpaid service fee of £30,000 (approximately 1.25 million baht) for her company.

Rachel Stallard, a British private estate consultant, shared her distressing experience in a Thai jail on her LinkedIn account but later deleted the post after being released. However, her story was reported by the Daily Mail and the Thai news agency, Channel 3.

Advertisements

Stallard explained that she travelled to Thailand to collect the unpaid service fee from her Thai client, who previously utilised her company’s consultancy services but failed to pay the £30,000 charge and stopped responding to communications.

During their meeting, the client reportedly became irate. Stallard alleges that her wealthy client used his influence and money to bribe police officers into pressing baseless charges against her, subsequently resulting in the British woman being imprisoned without any wrongdoing.

Related Articles

According to Stallard, she was accused of seven serious offences, although she did not specify the nature of the charges. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

Stallard described being held in a prison cell without any food or drinks, forcing her to bribe a police officer for scraps of food. She also shared photos of the prison’s conditions, revealing a cell with no proper bathroom facilities, just a squatting toilet and a bucket of water.

British woman jailed in Thailand for fake charges by Thai millionaire
Photo by Rachel Stallard via Daily Mail

Broke and in debt

Advertisements

She then managed to contact a colleague in Bangkok, who brought her food, water, mosquito spray, and wet wipes. Despite her efforts to seek assistance from the British Embassy in Thailand, she criticised their response as inadequate.

“I sat in that jail cell for days, not knowing the time of day, imagining what my life was about to become, and it was terrifying. The officials were useless, even though they knew the charges were totally fake. In fact, on the third call, the lady who answered hung up once I told her my name.”

Stallard was able to contact her family but had only one opportunity to explain the situation to her 80 year old mother and her daughter.

British woman jailed for collecting debt from Thai wealthy client
Photo by Rachel Stallard via Daily Mail

Fortunately, Stallard managed to secure her temporary release by paying £14,000 (approximately 590,000 baht) in bail and £24,000 (approximately 1 million baht) in legal fees. She lost a total of £70,000 (2.8 million baht) to return home, leaving her in debt.

However, Stallard is still required to await trial, which could take six to eight years. She insisted that there is no evidence of her wrongdoing in the seven charges she faces.

British woman imprisoned in Thailand
Photo by Rachel Stallard via Daily Mail

After her ordeal, the British woman spent some time in Bangkok and other provinces in Thailand according to her post on LinkedIn three weeks ago. She stated that she plans to return to the UK soon.

Channel 3 reported that Stallard’s post about Thai prisons attracted numerous complaints regarding corruption in the country. However, some netizens questioned how the British woman was able to use her mobile phone to take pictures inside the cell.

Latest Thailand News
Khon Kaen police arrest two men with millions of meth pills Crime News

Khon Kaen police arrest two men with millions of meth pills

41 minutes ago
Critics slam 140m baht quick fix for Bangkok haze crisis Bangkok News

Critics slam 140m baht quick fix for Bangkok haze crisis

46 minutes ago
British woman jailed after collecting debt from Thai millionaire Crime News

British woman jailed after collecting debt from Thai millionaire

48 minutes ago
Fatal shooting at Nan land reform office leaves two dead Crime News

Fatal shooting at Nan land reform office leaves two dead

51 minutes ago
Absent Thai doctors face penalties for endorsing clinics Crime News

Absent Thai doctors face penalties for endorsing clinics

1 hour ago
Tourist brawl in Phuket sparks debate on visa policy (video) Crime News

Tourist brawl in Phuket sparks debate on visa policy (video)

1 hour ago
Chulalongkorn University boosts AI collaboration with Cambodia Politics News

Chulalongkorn University boosts AI collaboration with Cambodia

1 hour ago
Step into the world of dinosaurs at Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination Events

Step into the world of dinosaurs at Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination

1 hour ago
Sukhothai faces hazardous PM2.5 levels for seven days Thailand News

Sukhothai faces hazardous PM2.5 levels for seven days

1 hour ago
Thai police crack down on Chinese money laundering in Chon Buri Crime News

Thai police crack down on Chinese money laundering in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen fish dispute leads to fatal shooting Crime News

Khon Kaen fish dispute leads to fatal shooting

2 hours ago
School janitor in Kanchanaburi surrenders after assault accusations Crime News

School janitor in Kanchanaburi surrenders after assault accusations

2 hours ago
Rogue riders spark outrage as Phuket police face backlash Crime News

Rogue riders spark outrage as Phuket police face backlash

2 hours ago
Fifteen arrested in Nakhon Ratchasima for land burning amid forest fire Crime News

Fifteen arrested in Nakhon Ratchasima for land burning amid forest fire

2 hours ago
Thai hotel owner returns wedding ring lost 5 years ago to Norwegian guest South Thailand News

Thai hotel owner returns wedding ring lost 5 years ago to Norwegian guest

2 hours ago
New haze directives to combat deadly pollution in Thailand Bangkok News

New haze directives to combat deadly pollution in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai singer arrested for promoting online gambling Crime News

Thai singer arrested for promoting online gambling

2 hours ago
Truck collision in Chachoengsao leaves driver severely injured Road deaths

Truck collision in Chachoengsao leaves driver severely injured

2 hours ago
Bangkok exercise equipment probe clears officials of corruption Bangkok News

Bangkok exercise equipment probe clears officials of corruption

2 hours ago
Cold weather and strong winds hit northern Thailand Thailand News

Cold weather and strong winds hit northern Thailand

3 hours ago
Foul play suspected in death of Thai intern in Japan Crime News

Foul play suspected in death of Thai intern in Japan

18 hours ago
Dutchman offers help for Thai cat injured by harpoon in Buriram Crime News

Dutchman offers help for Thai cat injured by harpoon in Buriram

19 hours ago
Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame Crime News

Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame

20 hours ago
2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic Bangkok News

2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic

21 hours ago
Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo Bangkok News

Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo

22 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin48 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
164 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Critics slam 140m baht quick fix for Bangkok haze crisis

Critics slam 140m baht quick fix for Bangkok haze crisis

46 minutes ago
Fatal shooting at Nan land reform office leaves two dead

Fatal shooting at Nan land reform office leaves two dead

51 minutes ago
Absent Thai doctors face penalties for endorsing clinics

Absent Thai doctors face penalties for endorsing clinics

1 hour ago
Tourist brawl in Phuket sparks debate on visa policy (video)

Tourist brawl in Phuket sparks debate on visa policy (video)

1 hour ago