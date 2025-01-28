Critics slam 140m baht quick fix for Bangkok haze crisis

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Critics have blasted the government for allocating 140 million baht to fund free public transport in Bangkok for one week, calling it a waste of taxpayers’ money that fails to tackle the root cause of the city’s haze pollution crisis.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra introduced the measure, which began last Saturday, January 25, to combat surging levels of hazardous PM2.5 particles. Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the initiative aims to reduce vehicle emissions by encouraging commuters to use public transport. The scheme includes free rides on buses and electric trains, with operators like the Bangkok Transit System and Bangkok Mass Transit Authority agreeing to participate.

However, not everyone is impressed. On Facebook, Bhumjaithai MP Korrawee Prissananantakul labelled the plan “ineffective,” arguing that it will only succeed if car owners switch to public transport—something he called “easier said than done.”

“The government is spending taxpayers’ money to solve Bangkok’s problem. What about other provinces suffering from PM2.5 pollution?”

Environmental experts also weighed in. Jessada Denduangboripant of Chulalongkorn University suggested the 140 million baht would be better spent on air purifiers for schools. Meanwhile, marine ecosystem expert Thon Thamrongnawasawat criticised the government for its delayed response.

“We’ve been dealing with this pollution since last week. Why are measures only being rolled out now?”

Despite the backlash, the free transport initiative has seen a significant uptake. Over 1.6 million passengers used electric trains on Saturday—a 45% increase compared to previous weekends. The BTS Green Line alone recorded 857,878 trips, a 46% spike in usage, reported Bangkok Post.

The scheme has sparked heated debates about whether short-term fixes like free public transport can meaningfully address Bangkok’s worsening haze crisis or if taxpayers’ money is being squandered on band-aid solutions.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bangkok fights smog with free public transport for a week

The Thai government is taking bold action to tackle Bangkok’s persistent smog problem by offering free rides on the BTS, MRT, and BMTA buses for seven days, starting tomorrow, January 25. The initiative aims to reduce vehicle usage and ease air pollution in the capital.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced the measure today.

“From January 25 to 31, people will be able to ride the electric trains and buses for free as part of our efforts to combat the city’s smog.”

This plan, ordered by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is designed to encourage residents to leave their cars at home.

The government has already coordinated with BTS Group Holdings and the Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) to ensure the scheme runs smoothly. To compensate for the revenue loss during this period, the government will propose a central budget allocation of 140 million baht to the Cabinet for approval.

“Although we anticipate a surge in passengers, the compensation will match the operators’ average revenue from the past seven days.”

The Ministry of Transport has set up eight black smoke checkpoints in key locations, including Future Park Rangsit, Chatuchak Park, and Rama II Road. These checkpoints aim to monitor and reduce emissions from high-polluting vehicles, reported KhaoSod.

“We expect more than 20 to 30% of the public to take advantage of this free service. If dust levels fail to improve after seven days, we will evaluate the possibility of extending the initiative.”

IQAir yesterday reported that nearly every area in Thailand experienced PM 2.5 levels that are harmful to health. As of 6.23am yesterday, January 23, the global air quality monitoring company released real-time data, revealing the top 10 most polluted districts and cities in the country.

The most affected area was Mueang Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Municipality, with a US Air Quality Index (AQI) of 199. Following closely were Khlong Luang district in Pathum Thani with a US AQI of 187, Lam Luk Ka district in Pathum Thani at 186, and Nakhon Chai Si district in Nakhon Pathom, which shares a US AQI of 185 with Rayong province. Pattaya in Chon Buri records a US AQI of 182.