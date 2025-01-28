Fatal shooting at Nan land reform office leaves two dead

Picture courtesy of Matichon

In the office of the Nan Provincial Land Reform, a shooting incident resulted in one fatality and one critical injury. The event unfolded yesterday, January 27, when a disagreement escalated. Police Lieutenant Colonel Wanatpong Santiphongsathorn and Police Major Danuwat Kittiyos led a team to the scene after being notified.

The tragedy occurred on the second floor of the Nan Provincial Land Reform office. The man was identified as 50 year old senior surveyor, Kijja, who served as Director of the Technical and Mapping Division. He was shot five times in the torso.

Nearby, 46 year old skilled surveyor, Naruebet, lay critically injured with a gunshot wound to his right temple. A 9mm firearm was found beside him, along with five spent casings. He was rushed to Nan Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Witness accounts describe that the shooter called Kijja over to his desk, located opposite, before opening fire. Kijja collapsed after being struck by five bullets. The gunman then turned the gun on himself.

Phrit Praphasanobol, the Nan Provincial Land Reform officer, revealed that he was working in a building opposite during the shooting. He heard five consecutive gunshots and rushed over to find many staff fleeing the building, reported KhaoSod.

While the motive is suspected to be external and unrelated to work, some staff mentioned frequent arguments between the two people over work issues. Further detailed investigations by the police are underway.

