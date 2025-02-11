Brit arrested at Manchester Airport for drug offences after Thai trip

Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Brit arrested at Manchester Airport for drug offences after Thai trip
Photo courtesy of WhatPub

A 21 year old British man’s holiday ended in handcuffs after he was arrested at Manchester Airport upon returning home from Thailand.

Matthew Crehan, of Dentons Green Lane, St Helens, was taken into custody on Saturday, February 8, before being charged with multiple drug supply offences.

Merseyside Police confirmed that Crehan faces charges related to the supply of class A, B, and C drugs, including cocaine, cannabis resin, ketamine, and nitrous oxide. He was also charged with possession of class A substances (cocaine and MDMA).

Following his arrest, he was remanded in custody and is set to appear at Wirral Magistrates’ Court today, February 11.

Crehan’s arrest is part of Operation Toxic, a key initiative under Project Medusa, which is Merseyside Police’s response to tackling County Lines drug networks and child criminal exploitation, said a Merseyside Police spokesperson.

“We remain committed to dismantling organised crime and protecting vulnerable individuals from exploitation through County Lines drug networks.”

Photo courtesy of iStock

Police continue to urge the public to report drug-related activities in their communities. Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police via @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, or provide anonymous tips through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

As the crackdown on County Lines operations intensifies, Crehan’s arrest highlights the growing effort to target suspected drug traffickers the moment they set foot back in the UK, reported Liverpool Echo.

Another British man was caught smuggling drugs through Manchester Airport, returning from Thailand with two suitcases full of cannabis. Ahmed Sohail, who claimed he had travelled to Thailand to lose weight, instead found himself at the centre of a major drug bust.

Alert Border Force officials stopped Sohail after his luggage raised suspicion. Despite his insistence that he had been on an eight-day holiday in Bangkok, scans revealed 40 kilogrammes of cannabis hidden inside, along with an Apple tracking device.

According to Manchester Evening News, Sohail admitted to being manipulated into the scheme without financial gain. Despite the severity of the offence, he received a suspended sentence.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years.

