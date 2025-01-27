Thai school director faces licence revocation over drug charges

The Secretary-General of the Teachers Council of Thailand has announced plans to revoke the professional licence of a school director arrested for drug trafficking.

The arrest occurred in Nong Song Hong district, Khon Kaen province, where police seized 369 methamphetamine tablets. The incident has raised significant concerns about the safety of educational institutions.

Asst. Prof. Doctor Amonwan Veerathammo, Secretary-General of the Teachers Council, confirmed that the institution has already begun verifying the professional licences of the implicated educational administrator. The director possessed both a teacher’s professional licence, expiring on May 30 this year, and a school administrator’s licence, valid until June 25, 2027.

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) has initiated a fact-finding committee and temporarily dismissed the director from government service.

The Teachers Council is advancing this case through its ethical review process and has quickly proposed to the Professional Standards Committee to suspend all professional licences of the person, without waiting for the investigation to conclude. Given the severity of the situation and the preemptive dismissal from government service, an official request for detailed facts has been sent to the relevant agency, urging an investigation committee to be appointed.

Further actions will include a review by the subcommittee responsible for investigating ethical misconduct according to the Council’s regulations, last updated in 2010. If it is confirmed that the individual has indeed violated ethical standards, the Professional Standards Committee will be advised to permanently revoke all professional licences of the school director.

Doctor Amonwan emphasised the critical responsibility of educational professionals, including teachers and administrators, to uphold exemplary conduct. The involvement of an educational leader in drug-related activities is a serious breach, necessitating immediate disciplinary measures, reported KhaoSod.

School directors must earn the respect and trust of their students and the wider community, ensuring schools remain safe environments for all students.

