Foreign motorcyclist flees after hitting Thai delivery rider (video)

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Photo via Pracharthai

A Thai food delivery rider is seeking justice after a foreign motorcyclist hit him on a road in Pattaya and immediately sped away, even though he was injured in the accident.

The 35 year old victim, Surasak, shared dashcam footage of the incident with various news agencies to locate the foreign motorcyclist. He told Channel 7 that the incident took place at about 2pm yesterday, February 10, on Khao Phra Tamnak Road.

Surasak explained that he was riding his motorcycle in the middle lane of the road, while the foreign motorcyclist and his passenger were approaching in the right lane.

The foreign motorcyclist rode too close to Surasak and collided with him, causing Surasak to lose balance and control of his vehicle. He crashed onto the road in front of a pickup truck.

Luckily, most of the vehicles were moving slowly due to a traffic jam, so Surasak was not hit or run over by the vehicles behind him.

A taxi driver was seen getting out of his car to assist Surasak but the foreign motorcyclist suddenly sped away from the scene.

Photo via Pracharthai

Surasak stated that he suffered only minor injuries but was disappointed that the foreigner did not even stop to check on him or offer an apology.

Surasak revealed that he had not yet reported the matter to the police but planned to complain to Mueang Pattaya Police Station soon.

A similar accident was reported in Phuket last week when a foreign motorcyclist fled Thailand after a hit-and-run. CCTV footage clearly showed the moment the foreigner struck a Thai pedestrian who was crossing the road.

Photo via Pracharthai

The foreign man crashed his motorcycle onto the road but quickly grabbed the vehicle, intending to escape. Witnesses rushed to stop him. However, the police still allowed him to flee the country without facing legal consequences.

Two weeks ago, another foreign motorcyclist committed a hit-and-run in Phuket. The foreign national reportedly left 4,000 baht in cash at the scene and sped away, claiming he was in a hurry.

