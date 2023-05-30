Mexican woman jailed for killing rapist sparks nationwide protests

Photo from AP

Outcry in Mexico as woman jailed for self-defence killing – Protests are erupting across Mexico after 21 year old Roxana Santiago was sentenced to six years and two months in prison for killing a man who had raped her. People are rallying for justice, believing the young woman acted in self-defence during a horrific attack.

“Defending my life is not a crime” read posters in support of Santiago, who was jailed for killing her attacker in self-defence.

The incident occurred in Nezahualcoyotl, one of Mexico’s most dangerous areas for women, where Roxana had recently moved to sell potatoes on the street and support her four year old son. One night while walking home, a homeless man approached her asking for a place to stay because his home was too far away. Despite her kindness in agreeing to help, the man sexually assaulted and physically attacked her.

In a desperate attempt to escape the situation, she fought back by punching her attacker in the face and strangling him with her own T-shirt. After he died, she put his body in a bag and left it on a street corner in Benito Juárez’s neighbourhood. Following her conviction,

Roxana stated…

“I feel sad, disappointed in justice. If I had not defended myself, I would be dead.” Nos Queremos Vivas, a Mexican organisation campaigning against male violence, denounced the ruling, saying, “Women should not be imprisoned for defending a life that the state does not protect.”

In an open letter to the public, Roxana expressed her fear, shame, and pain, stating…

“I didn’t want him to hurt anyone again. I didn’t know what to do. I was very scared. He made me very angry. He destroyed my dignity. I felt humiliated and hurt. I felt empty.”

She added that she knew she would face criticism for defending her body and punishing the man who harmed her, stating…

“I told them I killed him, but he raped me and I just wanted to protect myself.”

She also claimed that the police officers verbally mistreated her and that she was never examined by an expert to prove the rape.

Protests and rallies have since emerged across Mexico in support of Roxana Santiago, raising awareness of her plight and demanding justice for her act of self-defence during a brutal attack.