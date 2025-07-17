Landmine blast injures 3 soldiers near Thai-Cambodian border

A border patrol mission turned into a nightmare after three Thai soldiers were injured in a landmine blast in a former conflict zone near Hill 481 in the Chong Bok area in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province. Military sources say the men are lucky to be alive.

At around 8pm yesterday, July 16, Lieutenant General Boonsin Phadklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, confirmed that the soldiers were wounded after stepping on an old explosive device believed to be left behind from past clashes in the volatile area.

According to the report from the 2302nd Military Reconnaissance Unit, a 14-member patrol team had been dispatched from the Morakot Operations Base to Hill 481, near the Thai-Cambodian border. The unit comprised personnel from military reconnaissance, rapid deployment (RDF), and engineering units.

As the team advanced toward the hilltop location, a sudden blast erupted at coordinates WA 220 861, indicating a landmine detonation. The explosion caused injuries to three soldiers, all of whom suffered ankle wounds. Two sustained minor shrapnel injuries. Despite the chaos, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

“The patrol team provided immediate first aid and swiftly called in medics,” said Lt. Gen. Boonsin. “The injured soldiers were transported to a nearby hospital and are now in stable condition.”

However, the army commander is accused of downplaying the soldiers’ condition as waves of support poured in for 21 year old Private First Class Thanapat Huiwan, who lost his left leg after stepping on the landmine during the patrol mission. The young soldier, drafted last year, had volunteered for military service and proudly embraced his duty.

Thanapat sustained the most severe wounds among the three injured. He underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

The Facebook page Sisaket Mee Dee shared his story today, revealing that Thanapat hails from Ban Khaew–Tatum in Sisaket province and has always wanted to serve his country.

“The commander of the 2nd Army will visit him today. Please join us in sending your encouragement,” the post read.

Hill 481 is part of a region long associated with previous armed conflict and remains peppered with unexploded ordnance (UXO), despite ongoing demining operations. Military experts believe the blast was caused by an old landmine buried decades ago, which was likely triggered by recent movement in the area, reported Matichon and Amarin TV.

Officials are now reviewing maps and historical data to determine whether the region had previously been declared clear of explosives, and additional patrols have been temporarily suspended while engineering teams assess the safety of surrounding areas.

“This incident underscores the lingering danger of unexploded landmines in former battlegrounds,” said a military spokesperson. “Even years after peace returns, these hidden killers remain a serious threat to soldiers and civilians alike.”

The Royal Thai Army vowed to intensify clearance efforts in the zone and is warning locals to avoid venturing into the affected area until further notice.