BLACKPINK’s Lisa transforms Bangkok mall in latest MV (video)

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand’s K-pop sensation Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa, of the renowned girl group BLACKPINK, has set social media ablaze with a 10-second teaser of her latest solo track, Rockstar, sparking a frenzy among fans worldwide.

The teaser, a mere glimpse of the full song set to release this Friday, showcases vibrant scenes from Bangkok’s Chinatown at night. Iconic locations like Yaowarat Road, the now-defunct New World Banglamphu shopping mall, and a local tattoo parlour add a unique flair to the clip.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly recognised the escalator Lisa stood on as one inside the New World Banglamphu Mall. Once a bustling hub on Rattanakosin Island, the mall has been abandoned for decades. However, recent plans by the Phra Nakhon District Office aim to transform it into a tourist attraction, possibly spurred by its newfound fame.

“Lisa’s choice to film in Thailand will surely boost the country’s soft power and tourism industry.”

Following the renewal of Blackpink’s contract with South Korea’s YG Entertainment last year, Lisa embarked on a solo journey. She established her own artist management company, LLOUD, in February and signed with US record label RCA Records in April. Rockstar marks her first release under this new banner, reported The Nation.

Fans eagerly await the full release of Rockstar and its music video, set to drop this Friday, June 28 at 7am.

