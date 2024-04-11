Lisa from BLACKPINK hits right note with RCA Records

Photo courtesy of Mint Magazine Thailand on X

BLACKPINK’s Lisa hits the right note, striking a harmonious chord with RCA Records, an American record label giant.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the K-pop star’s career, as it will allow her to release new solo music with RCA Records and gain full ownership of her song rights.

The collaboration between Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, and RCA Records underscores a strategic push to bolster her presence on the global stage. The artist’s move is not just a step forward in her solo career but is also indicative of the evolving music industry landscape where artists seek greater control over their work.

The Lede Company, a full-service public relations firm entrusted with Lisa’s public communications strategy, is known for managing campaigns of a global scale and building legacies for numerous brands. This company specialises in corporate sectors, entertainment, brands, and non-profit organisations.

The Lede Company is tasked with developing business and social outcomes through storytelling, media, campaigns, and innovative collaborations. Its impressive portfolio includes clients like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, The Skimm, and PepsiCo.

The Lede Company’s expertise was notably showcased in the historic performance of Rihanna at the Super Bowl, which attracted the highest real-time viewership in six years, and the launch of Pharrell Williams x LV, amassing over a billion content views, reported KhaoSod.

As Lisa gears up to release her solo album this year, fans eagerly anticipate the music from this dynamic collaboration. The signing with RCA Records not only promises new avenues for Lisa’s artistic expression but also cements her status as a global icon in the music industry.

In related news, Lisa is poised to make waves in the world of Hollywood as she gears up for her acting debut in the acclaimed American series, The White Lotus. The K-pop sensation will follow in the footsteps of her bandmate Jennie Ruby Jane, stepping onto the HBO stage and igniting excitement amongst fans worldwide.