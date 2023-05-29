Couple arrested as major drug agents in Bangkok, dealer’s house reveals party drugs

Photo by Siamrath

Police in Thailand arrested a major drug trafficking agent and two of his subordinates, seizing 708 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 940 grams of ketamine, 285 ecstasy pills, and several bags of the party drug, Happy Water. The suspects, part of a larger drug network, targeted party-goers in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Chon Buri provinces.

The operation was led by Pol.Maj.Gen. Nawin Sinthurat, chief of Bang Lamung Police Station, who arrested 26 year old Anuchit, also known as Games, Chitchikul, and 23 year old Kanokporn, also known as Nat Kaewruak yesterday, May 28. The suspects were apprehended after an undercover agent contacted them to purchase 100 grams of methamphetamine. After transferring 22,000 baht (US$575) to the suspects, they arranged to meet at the Taling Chan District Court in Bangkok. Upon arrival, the suspects were driving a White Honda Civic. They threw the drugs into the undercover agent’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The police chased the couple until they reached Village Life, a residential area in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi province, and their house was searched. The search revealed large quantities of drugs, including Happy Water, which is popular among party-goers in the area. Both suspects initially confessed that they were working for a drug lord known as Hin or Hin Taling Chan.. They received a payment of 2,000 baht (US$58) per delivery.

The criminals have been charged with “distribution and sale of category 1 (methamphetamine, and methamphetamine) and category 2 (ketamine) controlled substances without permission.” The case has been referred to Taling Chan police investigators for further legal proceedings.

A few weeks ago, Thailand’s medical authorities raised the alarm concerning “Happy Water,” a hazardous blend of numerous illicit substances gaining widespread popularity in the nation’s party scene. Happy Water is concocted by mixing drugs like ketamine, ecstasy, methamphetamine, diazepam, caffeine, and tramadol with a sweet beverage, states Dr Manat Phothaphon, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Medical Services.

Dr Manat elaborated that the ingestion of Happy Water can result in a range of psychotropic reactions, such as excitement, hallucinations, relaxation, and low mood, contingent upon the main ingredient combined. This cocktail presents a substantial threat to users due to its perilous assortment of drugs.