Raid on loan shark reveals unlicensed meatball factory in Saraburi

Police conducted a raid on an illegal loan shark operation, uncovering an unlicensed meatball factory in Saraburi. The suspect, Pim, denied all allegations and requested to defend herself in court.

Police Colonel Kraison Sriampon and Police Lieutenant Colonel Krisanapong Temiyasuwan, alongside Saraburi’s investigative team and officers from Wang Muang Police Station, acted on a tip about a loan shark operation in Wang Mueang district, Saraburi. The investigation led them to Pim’s residence, where they obtained a search warrant.

Upon searching Pim’s home, officers found two mobile phones on her bed. Examination of the phones revealed evidence of nine share groups and messages related to lending money. Pim admitted to managing these share groups and lending money to members who failed to pay their shares on time, with an agreement to repay the loan with interest later.

This led police to conduct a further search at another of Pim’s properties in Kham Phra district, Wang Mueang.

During the second search, officers found two notebooks on Pim’s desk, detailing the share groups and loans. Pim confirmed the authenticity of these records. The investigation revealed that Pim’s bank account had a monthly turnover exceeding 10 million baht.

She claimed the funds were from her meatball production business. Police requested to see the factory, which turned out to be unlicensed and located in Wang Muang District.

Unlicenced factory

Pim argued that the factory’s location was in a disputed area without a land title, preventing her from obtaining an operating license. The search, conducted with local administrative and health officials, uncovered bags of pork meatballs, beef meatballs, and tofu pork meatballs on a table inside the factory.

Police then escorted Pim to Wang Mueang Police Station for further questioning. They also took the meatballs for inspection by Wang Mueang health officials, as the products lacked proper certification and did not display production or expiration dates.

Immigration officers were called in to verify the legality of the factory’s foreign workers. The inspection confirmed that the workers were legally employed. Further tests by health officials will determine if the meatballs contain any contaminants.

Pim faces charges of charging excessive interest rates on loans, violating legal limits. She was informed of her rights and the charges against her. Pim denied all allegations and intended to defend herself in court. The arresting officers documented the arrest at Wang Mueang Police Station and handed over Pim and the evidence to investigators for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.