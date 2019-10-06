Beam me up from Khao Kala’s Buddhist statue – UFOs come to Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Beam me up from Khao Kala’s Buddhist statue – UFOs come to Thailand
Just north of Bangkok, in Nakhon Sawan, an unlikely not-very-tall hill with a Buddha statue atop, is attracting throngs of UFO-seekers. They believe that extraterrestrials hover over the statue, send telepathic messages, walk around the local sugarcane fields and use a conveniently crocodile-infested lake as a Stargate-style portal to travel from their planets.
The planets, in case you were wondering, are Pluto (recently officially demoted as a planet in our solar system), and Loku (not sure about this but figure it’s hidden, perhaps crocodile infested).
If language, currency or immigration procedures may be ‘alien’ to the visitors, their believers claim the visitors are Buddhist, a starting point of sorts.
According to CNN, all this happens about three hours north of the Thai capital. If you get to Khao Kala hill, just outside Nakhon Sawan, you will be able to join with others who claim that you can ‘talk’ to the aliens ‘in your head’ whilst meditating, apparently in your own language – which is very helpful.
The aliens’ choice of Khao Kala is unusual because it is the smallest among a cluster of higher hills. Meditators say they are thankful they don’t have to climb very high to reach the top.
Everything else is, apparently, unpredictable as the ‘aliens’ may start or stop speaking at any moment could also appear spontaneously and then disappear after a few hours. So far these appearances have not been at a convenient time when anyone’s smartphone could have captured the moment.
The group are all quite earnest about the whole matter, have their own Facebook page, ‘evidence’ and even a logo.
Thai authorities are not happy with these ‘spontaneous’ visitors claiming, amongst a long list of possible problems, that the aliens endanger the area’s “protected forest area” status. The national park laws forbid anyone from living or staying overnight. This has gotten previous enthusiasts in trouble after pitching their tents on the hill.
Recently about 40 Forestry Department officials disbanded a group of Thai enthusiasts and petitioned a court to ban mass gatherings on the hill.
The adherents to… whatever this is… prefer to wear white and have been planning to have a professional produced video shoot whilst they’re meditating on the hill. It was going to happen after sunset as the group “mind melds” with the aliens. (Was Star Trek ever translated into Thai?) But the officials, waiting at the top of the hill, were a mild deterrent. So the group gathered again at the bottom of the hill and meditated for a few hours before heading home – no mind-melding, no video.
The believers say the origins of the ‘cult’ started back in 1997, when retired Thai army officer Cherd Chuensamnaun received ‘mind messages’ from the ‘aliens’ whilst meditating.
The officer’s daughter, Wassanu, claims that two men were lifted off their living room sofa and spun around, out of the house and into the back yard, a “proof that the alien’s existed” (or that the local moonshine was 100% proof!) according to the witnesses of the event.
Wassanu’s sister-in-law, upstairs at the time, says she saw a UFO that was about 10 – 15 meters long at the top of the trees. Wassanu quit her job as a nurse to spend her time in support of the camera-shy aliens and claims her father continued to receive telepathic messages over the years.
“Before my father died he taught us how to communicate with the aliens.”
Her father died in 2000.
19 years later and 100 other Thais now have “the ability” after practicing communication with the aliens with her. As you would imagine, others have heard about the group and they too insist to have seen aliens and UFOs in the area.
Wassanu explained to CNN that one group of aliens is from the planet Pluto and another group from a planet named Loku. Pluto is in our own solar system, Loku somewhere in the Milky Way although its residents didn’t provide any further details.
Most of the reports are on the outskirts of Nakhon Sawan amid sugarcane fields and the Bueng Boraphet Lake, which villagers warn is crocodile infested.
Illustrations prepared by those lucky enough to have seen the the visitors describe them as small “silvery” aliens, standing upright on two legs with two arms, a big bald head with a pointy face. Oh, and there’s an antenna on top of their head.
“Their eyes are black and almond-shaped.”
UFOKAOKALA Facebook page
“Pluto’s aliens worry about something so devastating happening on Earth, such as war or in the environment, that it might impact their planet.
The Lokunians (we just made that up but sounds like how you’d describe someone from ‘Loku’) didn’t have any similar words of wisdom or reasons for their visits.
Wassana and other believers say they have seen the visitors disembark a spaceship walk around and then vanish in “an atomised puff”.
So how do they get to our humble blue planet? Luckily this information has been communicated to Wassanu.
“I travel through dimensions. It’s advanced physics. I travel with my mind.”
Other words of wisdom imparted to Wassanu?
“Buddha was the greatest human mind and never spoke to humans about paying attention to extraterrestrials, or about trying to communicate with them, but did tell followers to embrace the cosmic laws.”
There has also been copies advice about “karma,” “reincarnation,” “greed,” “fear” and other Buddhist concerns, as well as climate change, mutant diseases or other “catastrophes.”
Bangkok-based Ploy Buranasiri has been visiting Khao Kala for nine years and says she’s seen the visitors and UFOs there several times. 32 year old Sukwasa Mukprom has also visited Khao Kala more than 10 times during the past year.
We predict, without the aid of aliens or meditation, that Khao Kala will be getting a whole lot busier and merchandising stalls will be set up soon.
SOURCE: CNN
Food Scene
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures (2019)
NOTICE: The Thaiger are experienced travellers but we’re not doctors. This information is provided as a general guideline if you are confronted with food poisoning. In all cases consider seeking medical attention.
Travelling in foreign locations and trying out the local dishes will always risk a bout of the dreaded food poisoning – Bali belly, Thailand tummy.
Thailand has some of the world’s tastiest food but also the potential to put you flat on your back for a few days.
Travelling around Thailand you face a double whammy of exotic new spices along with an equally exotic list of new microbes and bacteria working hard to make your day a bad one. One bit of bad luck and you’ll disrupt the delicate balance found within your digestive system.
Contaminated water? Spoiled meat? Food left out in the open for too long? Whilst the vast majority of Thai food, even the street food, is unlikely to upset your digestive system, the more adventurous your eating, the more likely you are to confront a bout of food poisoning along your journey.
It will start with stomach cramps, nausea and sweating. It will usually kick in in the first four hours after your meal, probably earlier. You’ll know it!
Projectile vomiting and diarrhea are usually the result and the next 10-12 hours of your life will be spent in close proximity to a toilet. You will feel like death-warmed-up – chills, cramps, maybe a fever and lots of sweating. But you WILL get over it.
Here is The Thaiger’s Top Ten tips to avoid, and recover from, a bout of food poisoning.
AVIODANCE
Don’t get food poisoning! The best way to recover from food poisoning or its lesser partner, traveller’s diarrhea, is to not get it in the first place. But even the most cautious tourist can consume something they think is safe…but isn’t.
Avoiding food poisoning is everyone’s obvious aim. If it happens it’s not the end of the world but is going to put a dent in your plans for a few days. Be cautious, read up about potential problems and turn you brain on before you go ‘full commando’ on food you’ve never experienced.
No fresh leafy greens
Unless you are absolutely sure they have been copiously washed with filtered water it is best to avoid eating anything in this category. Cooked greens are usually ok, especially in boiled soups. Try to also avoid raw unpeeled fruit or vegetables.
Salads in a street restaurant somewhere off the beaten track? Probably not.
Street food
Street food, literally food you can buy on the kerbside or footpaths anywhere in Thailand, often looks and smells amazing, and is usually safe to eat. But avoid anything that looks like it’s been sitting around in the sun and humidity.
Stick with bubbling boiling soups, freshly made Pad Thai, and meat that has been grilled right in front of you.
Ice ice baby
The vast majority of restaurants and bars in tourist areas use ice that comes from frozen purified water and have it delivered daily. Off the beaten track it’s best to ask first if the ice ‘nam kang’ is made from tap water or is fresh that day. When in doubt, leave it out – enjoy your drink a bit warmer than usual 🙂
Drinking water
It’s best to observe the golden rule about drinking water in Thailand – never drink the tap water. The down -side is that most of the potable water is going to come to you in plastic water bottle which we’re all, including Thailand, trying to reduce the usage. Most hotels, and some restaurants, will have drinking stations where you can top up your water safely.
Water is very cheap in Thailand and is available everywhere – at least in the ‘on every corner’ convenience stores like 7-eleven and Family Mart.
All that said, we suspect that in places like Phuket, Chiang Mai, most of inner Bangkok, Pattaya and Hua Hin, the water out of the tap IS safe to drink these days. But don’t take our word for it! As a traveller, you need to err on the side of caution.
The Thaiger has lived in Thailand for a decade and brushes teeth and uses the local supply (in Phuket) and has never had any ‘tummy-rumbles’ from interacting with the local potable water supply. But that’s not a scientific study, just our experience.
Leftovers
“Mmmm, that pizza was great last night. I’ll have the rest tomorrow.”
Maybe, but you need to refrigerate it before it gets cold and, the next day, eat it quickly before it has time to ‘warm up’. If it’s more than a day, throw it out or feed it to the dog or cat who have cast-iron stomachs compared to humans. Ditto for any other leftover you think you’d like to save for the next day.
RECOVERY
Rehydration
If you are experiencing diarrhea or vomiting you need to make sure you rehydrate properly. If you are not doing a great job holding water in, go to the nearest pharmacy and pick up Oral Rehydration packets.
If you are suffering from food poisoning in Thailand you will do well to grab some of these packets. They should cost you no more than 5 baht. Use up to 5 a day, really.
Seek Medical Treatment
If it’s a mild case you are probably going to be able to self-medicate your way back to perfect health. If it’s serious and you’re just flat on your back (between ruses to the toilet) for more than a day, then you’d be advised to seek medical attention. If you haveÂ blood in your vomit or stools, or high fever lasting more than an hour or so, seek medical attention quickly.
Thai doctors usually go down the medication route whereas some western doctors would now specify a more natural approach to recovery. If you have medical and travel insurance (you’re insane travelling without both!), and are in places like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya, Samui, Hua Hin or Khon Kaen, then head to a private international hospital, rather than a local hospital.
There’s nothing really wrong with the local hospitals – you will be charged less but you will be charged – but you’re going to have to battle language barriers and waits at a time when you’re not really focussed on anything except how sick you feel. Thai hospitals are great with emergencies – you will not be considered an emergency, no matter how awful you feel.
A better choice would be a local clinic – Google is your best friend here or ask you hotel or someone with some local knowledge.
CAUTION: A lot of people use to take Loperamide aka. ‘Imodium’ when they had diarrhea in the past. Generally medical advice these days is NOT to take these drugs unless you consult a doctor first. Read more HERE.
Rest and time
Your body will use a lot of energy trying to evacuate whatever is making you sick. Sometimes you will wonder where everything coming out of you came from! It’s just a never-ending source of hell. At some stage though it will calm down and your poor body will be exhausted. So rest.
Don’t be afraid to miss out on a couple of days of activities as a result – put your body and recovery ahead of anything. For now you need lots of sleep and rest.
Be a BRAT
For a few days stay off the exotic foods that put you here in the first place. Go bland, go BRAT. The BRAT diet is tried and tested and, whilst not very exciting, will hep the flora of your stomach recover quickly while getting enough nutrients to keep you going.
BRAT stands for bananas, rice, applesauce and toast. Yeah, bland indeed.
You can add to this fairly palette with other gentle foods – plain biscuits, oatmeal, weak tea, apple juice or flat carbonated drinks (just open them and let them sit for a few hours), bland ‘broth’ soups, boiled potatoes.
Here are foods to avoid during your recovery – milk and dairy, anything fried, greasy, fatty, or spicy, steak, pork, salmon, and sardines, raw veggies, including salad greens, carrot sticks, broccoli, and cauliflower, fruits, such as pineapple, orange, grapefruit, apple, and tomato, very hot or cold drinks, alcohol, coffee, or other drinks containing caffeine. Or Thai food generally!
After a few days on BRAT you can start trying things like soft-cooked eggs, cooked fruits and vegetables, and white meat, like chicken or turkey.
Importantly, until your body has finished getting rid of ‘whatever is ailing you’, don’t eat anything. It will just end up, along with everything else, making a quick journey from one end to the other.
Start drinking flat soda or carbonated drinks, or ‘Gatorade’-style electrolyte drinks (you can powders from any Pharmacy) as soon as you can to keep the body hydrated, even fresh coconut water, (although make sure it is fresh, otherwise you’re going to end up in the toilet).
Dehydration is a big problem following a bout of vomiting and diarrhea so focus on getting some fluids back into your system as soon as you can tolerate it.
South
Pheu Thai calls for urgent probe about alleged meddling in Yala’s judicial affairs
PHOTO: Bangla Tribune
“Future Forward secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul claimed that he had received a 25 page document from the judge in September, alleging meddling by the chief judge of Region 9.”
The Pheu Thai party is urging the government to investigate alleged meddling with the judiciary after a judge in the Yala provincial court shot himself on Friday in an apparent suicide bid related to unwarranted interference.
Meanwhile, Thai social media lit up with users sharing a statement allegedly written by the judge. In it, he says he was approached by someone who pushed him to change his “not guilty” verdict against five defendants.
Ms. Sunisa Thivakorndamrong, the Pheu Thai deputy spokesperson, is calling on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to step in and find out if there is any one in the government who has meddled in security-related cases handled by Mr. Khanakorn Pianchana, the chief judge in Yala provincial court.
She is also calling on the judicial committee to investigate whether any senior judge had interfered with the work of Mr. Khanakorn.
Meanwhile, Future Forward secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul made a claim on his Facebook page today that he had received a 25 page document from the judge in September, alleging meddling by the chief judge of Region 9, in a case he handled about a month before the judge delivered his verdict at the Yala provincial court on Friday.
He insisted that Mr. Khanakorn did not shoot himself because of personal issues, adding that he will release the judge’s document on social media for the public to see.
Mr. Saravuth Benjakul, secretary-general of the Office of the Judicial Affairs, says he will submit Mr Khanakorn’s case to the meeting of the judicial committee tomorrow.
Good news, Mr Khanakorn is now out of danger and recovering at the Yala provincial hospital.
Meanwhile, Mr. Paramet Intharachumnum, director-general of prosecutors attached to the Thonburi Criminal Court, is warning jurists not to criticise Khanakorn’s case too quickly or complain of alleged interference “because the document may be a delusion.”
He recommended they read all the 25 pages of document, not just scan through a few pages.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Economy
Chim-Shop-Chai stimulus scheme set for a second roll-out
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is hinting the government may launch a second phase of the “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) scheme. He says he’s waiting for officials to complete an assessment of the first phase and its ability to boost the sluggish economy.
Chim-Shop-Chai was a raging success. Up to one million Thais were able to register each 24 hours to apply for a 1,000 free gift that could be spent in any province except their home province.
The Prime Minister says that initial assessment shows positive results, with consumer spending increasing after the implementation of the program. But he admitted that the 1,000 baht giveaway to registered subscribers was not a large amount of money, but it was seed money that encouraged consumers to spend more.
He disclosed that officials are considering injecting more seed money into the program, hoping that it may generate spending that is 3-5 times the amount of the seed money.
While exports are down due to a myriad of problems (US-China Trade War, sluggish world economy, Brexit fears), the PM insists that it was necessary to do something to boost the domestic economy to enable small and medium-sized enterprises to survive in the wake of the economic slowdown.
Regarding the glitches in the program experienced by many subscribers, he said that officials have been fixing the problems to ensure the program proceeds more smoothly if it is extended.
About one million people subscribed to the program each day in the first phase, but about 200,000 of them failed the screening process, partly due to problems in the electronic scanning system, according to the PM.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
