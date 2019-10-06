Drones used to find two elephants stuck in the Haew Narok ravine | The Thaiger

Environment
Drones used to find two elephants stuck in the Haew Narok ravine
Park officials have have been using drones to find two wild elephants, who climbed out of the ravine at Haew Narok waterfall in Khao Yai national park, north of Nakhon Nayok, north-east of Bangkok. But it took the delivery of a truckload of bananas for the elephants to eat and regain their strength.
Six elephants, including a baby elephant, fell to their deaths from the steep but picturesque waterfall yesterday. It is thought that the baby accidentally fell into the ravine first and the rest of the elephants fell one after the other as they tried to help the youngster.
Meanwhile, officials have strung nets across the creek to prevent three dead elephants from being washed further downstream by the strong currents. Three more dead elephants were found to be trapped among boulders in the creek bed.
Vichai Poralisaengsuwan, head of the Prachin Buri conserved area management office of Khao Yai national park, said that, at about 5am this morning, park officials could not see the two elephants, which were trapped beside the creek, and thought they might have climbed out of the ravine and headed into the jungle.
But drones were deployed to search for them to make sure the pair are safe or, if injured, attempts would be made to treat them. As a precautionary measure Mr. Vichai says officials will repair the damaged barricade to prevent elephants from falling into the ravine from the steep Haew Narok waterfall.
Anti-corruption body calls for transparency over controversial herbicides decision
PHOTO: Ricehopper
The Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand is joining the anti-paraquat bandwagon with its call for all parties concerned to take a clear stand on the three controversial herbicides – paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos.
In a statement issued today, the ACT praised Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha for making clear his desire for a complete ban on the weed-killers, while calling on the National Hazardous Substances Committee to be transparent in its decision making process.
The ACT is demanding that any committee members who support the continued use of the chemicals should fully disclose their reasons for not to banning the substances.
The ACT is also proposing that the government subsidise farmers who would have to turn to alternative chemicals if they are forced to stop using the herbicides in question.
The government committee, empowered to ban the herbicides, is continuing to come under heavy criticism from consumer protection and civic groups for ignoring the safety of consumers in favour of the chemical companies. It is also been accused of lacking transparency for its practice of closed-door voting under the questionable pretext that the safety of committee members will be at risk if the vote is open.
Of late, however, the committee has come under pressure from the anti-paraquat network, which has the full support of Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Deputy Agriculture Minister Mananya Thaiseth.
The Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, of the Democrat party – part of the Palang Pracharat governing coalition – has been criticised for not committing to the complete ban.
Thai PM issues warning to drivers of polluting vehicles
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha says those who drive polluting vehicles face arrest, warning owners of transport businesses that they will be held responsible for toxic emissions.
Speaking at a ceremony presenting government policy to the National Farmers Council, the PM adds that Thai farmers can play their part by reducing outdoor burning, which contributes to pollution.
The Department of Industrial Works has already pledged to cooperate with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) in the battle against pollution, by installing detectors in areas that have many factories and conducting regular inspections.
The director general from the Department of Industrial Works, Prakob Vivitjinda, says the detectors will be installed on drones in order to check for unhealthy levels of pollution, particularly in industrial areas, and that inspection teams will visit factories regularly.
“The department also plans to install more real-time sewage detectors that will send information round the clock. These detectors have already been installed in factories that discharge more than 500 cubic metres of water daily, and this has already proved to be successful.”
“Vulnerable” deer species rescued six kilometres off shore in southern Thailand
PHOTO: www.zoothailand.org
A species of deer, classified as “vulnerable” since 2008, has been rescued after being seen struggling six kilometres off shore in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Fishermen spotted the female Sambar deer frantically swimming in Khanom Bay and alerted the Siam Ruamjai Foundation.
The Nation reports that rescuers went out on jet skis in order to save the deer, which ran off into the woods once it had safely reached dry land.
Photo: The Nation
Rescuer Sittiphong Chumchan says the authorities must do more to protect such vulnerable species, saying more attention needs to be paid to the impact of road construction projects.
He adds that the last few months have seen several wild deer struggling in the bay, while others have died falling from mountain cliffs or being struck by vehicles on the newly constructed Phlai Chamroen road, which links the districts of Sichon and Khanom.
Sittiphong claims the road was built without a preliminary environmental-impact study being carried out, and runs past the forest preserve of Hat Khanom National Park, the deer’s natural home.
