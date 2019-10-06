Drones used to find two elephants stuck in the Haew Narok ravine | The Thaiger

Park officials have have been using drones to find two wild elephants, who climbed out of the ravine at Haew Narok waterfall in Khao Yai national park, north of Nakhon Nayok, north-east of Bangkok. But it took the delivery of a truckload of bananas for the elephants to eat and regain their strength.

Six elephants, including a baby elephant, fell to their deaths from the steep but picturesque waterfall yesterday. It is thought that the baby accidentally fell into the ravine first and the rest of the elephants fell one after the other as they tried to help the youngster.

Meanwhile, officials have strung nets across the creek to prevent three dead elephants from being washed further downstream by the strong currents. Three more dead elephants were found to be trapped among boulders in the creek bed.

Vichai Poralisaengsuwan, head of the Prachin Buri conserved area management office of Khao Yai national park, said that, at about 5am this morning, park officials could not see the two elephants, which were trapped beside the creek, and thought they might have climbed out of the ravine and headed into the jungle.

But drones were deployed to search for them to make sure the pair are safe or, if injured, attempts would be made to treat them. As a precautionary measure Mr. Vichai says officials will repair the damaged barricade to prevent elephants from falling into the ravine from the steep Haew Narok waterfall.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World