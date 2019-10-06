Time to re-submit Brexit plan – EU to UK | The Thaiger

World
Time to re-submit Brexit plan – EU to UK
British PM Boris Johnson has been on the phone to EU leaders yesterday to sell his proposals for a managed Brexit. But he says he is hitting a wall of pressure to revise his offer, and to do so quickly.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted that he had spoken with the British PM by phone and told him “important questions remain about the British proposals” and “there is a lot of work to be done ahead” of a crucial EU summit on October 17-18.
The Finnish counterpart Antti Rinne – whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU – said he told The British PM “it is important to find a solution within a week”.
The British PM has been doing the rounds on the phone after his proposals were given short shrift by Brussels after they were submitted last Wednesday.
Talks on Friday between a top UK Brexit official, David Frost, and the EU team headed by top negotiator Michel Barnier broke up without progress. They will reconvene tomorrow, despite the UK having been keen for them to continue through the weekend.
Mr. Johnson says… “a practical compromise that gives ground where necessary” but has also previously suggested it was a broad “landing zone” – which to Brussels suggests he might yet budge on issues it finds unacceptable.
In curiously identical articles the Brexit-supporting British tabloids the Sunday Express and the Sun on Sunday, the British PM said the bloc now needed to show “its own willingness to do a deal that the UK Parliament can support”.
“They should be under no illusions or misapprehensions. There will be no more dither or delay. On October 31 we are going to get Brexit done.”
Border customs a sticking point
European diplomats say London needs to offer revised, viable proposals before the end of next week so any haggling and legalistic work is done before the summit, which will determine whether Britain is headed for an agreement, no-deal, or an extension.
The EU refuses to characterise the talks held so far as negotiations, preferring to resurrect a Brexit withdrawal agreement struck with Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May that has been rejected three times by British MPs.
The main sticking point is a “backstop” for Northern Ireland that under the May agreement would have seen all the UK, or at least Northern Ireland, remaining in the EU’s customs union.
It is meant to guarantee no border springs up between the British territory and EU member Ireland – which would threaten the hard-won Good Friday peace accord – while also maintaining the integrity of the EU’s single market.
Britain’s current idea for an alternative is for untried technology to remove the need for most but not all border checks, and for EU standards on goods to continue to apply in Northern Ireland to facilitate trade.
This border plan is not acceptable for the EU. It sees the potential for rampant smuggling, especially as Johnson intends for the rest of the UK to diverge from EU labour, environmental and tax norms to aim for a regulation-lite economy on Europe’s doorstep.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Hong Kong
Protesters still wearing masks and city subway grinds to a halt – Hong Kong
Pro-democracy protesters have been marching through Hong Kong today in defiance of a ban on face masks as much of the city grinds to a halt with the subway suspended and swathes of shops and malls shuttered following another night of violence.
The latest act of resistance follows a night of widespread chaos as hardcore protesters trashed dozens of subway stations vandalising shops with mainland China ties, built fires and blocked roads.
Hundreds of protesters, almost all masked, staged the unsanctioned march through the popular shopping district of Causeway Bay, a day after the city’s leader outlawed face coverings at protests invoking colonial-era emergency powers not used for half a century.
As the crowds were marching earlier today, city leader Carrie Lam released a stony-faced video in which she condemned protesters for “a very dark night”.
“We cannot allow rioters any more to destroy our treasured Hong Kong.”
But the march in Causeway Bay, which came despite the city-wide subway closure, showed protesters were still willing to defy the mask ban as they chanted “No rioters, only tyranny” and other popular slogans.
Months of chaos
Hong Kong has been battered by four months of increasingly violent pro-democracy protests with tourism dropping, businesses shutting up shop and the Hong Kong leadership unable to quell the simmering tensions.
The rallies were ignited by a now-scrapped plan to allow extraditions to the mainland, which fuelled fears of an erosion of liberties promised under the “one country, two systems” model China uses for the finance hub. After Beijing and local leaders took a hard line, the demonstrations snowballed into a wider movement calling for more democratic freedoms and police accountability.
Lam continues to refuse any major concessions but is struggling to come up with any political solution that might end the chaos, leaving police and demonstrators to fight increasingly violent battles as the city tips into recession.
Hong Kong witnessed its worst clashes to date last Tuesday as China celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule, with a teenager shot and wounded by police as he attacked an officer.
Yesterday, Lam used a colonial-era law to ban face masks at protests, but it did little to defuse tensions or, indeed, encourage protesters not to wear masks.
“The government doesn’t listen to us. So we are upping our game,” said 32 year old protester Nathalie, as hardcore demonstrators trashed a station in the previously calm neighbourhood of Tseung Kwan O.
In the northern district of Yuen Long, a plain clothes police officer opened fire when he was surrounded in his car and attacked by protesters, a petrol bomb exploding at his feet. Local media reported a teenage boy was shot and wounded in the same district but police would not confirm whether the bullet came from the officer’s gun.
City grinds to a halt
As the city awoke on Saturday, the rail network remained out of action – although the crucial airport service partially re-opened in the afternoon. The subway alone usually carries some four million passengers a day.
Shopping malls were closed, supermarket chains said they would not open and many mainland Chinese banks stayed shuttered, their facades sprayed with graffiti. In some locations, long lines formed at supermarkets as residents stocked up on rice, eggs, toilet paper and other essentials, fearing further clashes.
Police sent text messages urging the public to avoid protests over the three day holiday weekend.
While the increased vandalism has shocked many in a city unused to such scenes, many more moderate activists say they still have sympathy for those using violence.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Hong Kong
Ban on Hong Kong protester face masks – Carrie Lam
Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has announced a ban on protesters wearing face masks, invoking colonial-era emergency powers, in a bid to quell months of violent anti-government unrest.
Carrie Lam said she had made the order under the Emergency Regulations Ordinances, a sweeping law that grants her the ability to make any law during a time of emergency or public danger. It is the first time the law has been invoked in 52 years.
“We believe that the new law will create a deterrent effect against masked violent protesters and rioters, and will assist the police in its law enforcement.”
But she stressed her use of the powers did not mean the government had officially declared a state of emergency.
“Although the ordinance carries the title emergency, Hong Kong is not in a state of emergency.”
Before the announcement, thousands of masked protesters, many of them office workers, marched through the city’s commercial district, promising to defy the new law.
“Youngsters are risking their lives, they don’t mind being jailed for 10 years, so wearing masks is not a problem,” a 34 year old office worker wearing a surgical mask, who gave her first name as Mary, told AFP at a protest this afternoon.
Government critics also warn the move was a major step towards authoritarianism for Hong Kong, which has been governed by China under a “one country, two systems” framework since British colonial rule ended in 1997.
“This is a watershed. This is a Rubicon,” pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo told AFP.
“And I’m worried this could be just a starter. More draconian bans in the name of law could be lurking around the corner.”
Hong Kong’s protests were ignited by a now-scrapped plan to allow extraditions to the mainland, which fuelled fears of an erosion of liberties promised under “one country, two systems”. After Beijing and local leaders took a hardline against the protesters, they snowballed into a wider movement calling for more democratic freedoms and police accountability.
Protesters have used face masks to avoid identification, along with yellow helmets, goggles and respirators to protect themselves from tear gas and police projectiles. The ban, which Lam said would take effect immediately, came after Hong Kong was rocked by the worst violence of the year on Tuesday, the same day China celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule. Street battles raged for hours between riot police and hardcore protesters.
A teenager who was part of a group that attacked police with umbrellas and poles was shot in the chest with a live round – the first such shooting since the demonstrations began.
The law allows the city’s leader to make “any regulations whatsoever” in the event of an emergency or public danger without the need to go via the city’s parliament.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Events
Competing in ESports in grades-obsessed Singapore
Very un-Singaporean indeed. In a country highly focused on academic achievement, Singapore’s Galvin Kang Jian Wen (centre, above) did something almost unthinkable – he stopped studying as a teenager to spend more time playing computer games.
He defied parental and social disapproval after his high school finals to pursue his dream of becoming an eSports champion, but believes the sacrifice and social condemnation paid off as he heads with his national team to south east Asia’s mini-Olympics.
Teenage gamers worldwide are shunning mainstream education in favour of spending hours tapping away on computers and phones, attracted by a booming eSports scene where prizes at major tournaments reach millions of dollars.
But perhaps nowhere is the prospect of swapping textbooks for joysticks more daunting than in Singapore, which tops global education rankings and where striving for academic excellence is deeply ingrained in the national psyche.
Kang, who is his national side’s coach and competes in multiplayer battle game Dota 2 under the moniker “Meracle”, says his belief in his own playing skills was so great he had the courage to do what most would not dare.
“I stopped studying and went to pursue this passion of mine,” the 23 year old told AFP at a south east Asian Games boot camp in Singapore, which was organised by the tournament’s eSports partner, gaming hardware company Razer.
“Obviously my parents were not very happy about my decision because nobody wants their kids to stop studying.”
Education pressure
He is the exception, however, in a country known for a strict education system, a focus on getting good exam results and where a growing number of students go on to university or another form of tertiary education.
The pressure starts as early as primary school, and critics say it has contributed to the growing incidence of mental illness among the young, although the government is seeking to make things easier through steps like reducing exams.
The focus on education and a choice of well-paying jobs in the affluent country mean few are willing to pursue a career in the fledgling eSports scene – Singapore has only around 15 professional gamers.
“Singapore is very focused on study,” said the country’s eSports association president Ng Chong Geng, recalling how when he gave a talk at a university, not a single student expressed an interest in becoming a professional player.
“Now more or less everyone graduates with some sort of degree… If you try to be an eSports athlete you have to give up on a lot of other opportunities.”
Players also complain the country’s system of conscription – male citizens undergo two years of national service from the age of 18 – is a hindrance for promising gamers who need time to develop their skills.
But after retirement?
Kang is not alone among players heading to the SEA Games, taking place in the Philippines in November and December, in having chosen to focus on gaming rather than study.
“The thing that most changed me was quitting school so I can play for the whole day, play full time,” said 17 year old Thai Dota2 gamer Nuengnara Teeramahanon, who quit school aged 16.
“I just did not want to study any more, I just feel like it’s so boring.”
However, the lack of qualifications could be a disadvantage for players when they retire, which can come at a young age in eSports. In some games, players can be finished by 23 as their reactions slow.
Players from nine countries will compete in six titles at the SEA Games – Mobile Legends, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, Starcraft II, Tekken 7, and Hearthstone.
Supporters hope the tournament could be a step towards a spot at the Olympics although that seems unlikely any time soon, with the venerable institution so far unenthusiastic about the discipline.
Players who cut short their education and made a success of eSports say their families have, for the most part, accepted their choice – although they stress they are not encouraging other gamers to follow their lead.
Kang used to be part of a team in the United States, where his accommodation was paid for and he received a salary and prize money. He currently plays for a Thailand-based team.
“Eventually my parents were convinced. I could pay for my own food, live on my own.”
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
PHOTO: The Star Online
